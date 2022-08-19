"Terrific memoir, grab yourself a copy"- Paula Poundstone reacts to Billie Jean King's autobiography

American stand-up comedian Paula Poundstone shared her thoughts on Billie Jean King's autobiography, titled "All In: An Autobiography," which was released a year ago.

The tennis legend's life is vividly described in the book. It is a moving and personal self-portrait of King that highlights her accomplishments, activism, and dedication to social justice. It gives readers a better understanding of her on-court and off-court affairs.

Two days ago, the autobiography completed its first anniversary, King took to Twitter to show her gratitude towards those who had assisted her in writing and publishing the book.

"One year ago yesterday, my memoir, All In, was released. Thank you to each person who helped me research, write, and publish the book. No one succeeds alone," King tweeted.

In light of this, Poundstone, who happens to be an actor, author and commentator as well, retweeted the 12-time Grand Slam winner's post and shared her review. The memoir was called "terrific" by Poundstone, who advised readers not to miss out on such a masterpiece.

"I read it. Grab yourslef a copy. It is a terrific memoir, because Billie Jean King has lived an inspiring life," Poundstone wrote.

Billie Jean King -- a name that needs no introduction -- has won Wimbledon a whopping 11 times, the US Open on four occasions, and the French Open and US Open once each. She also maintained the No.1 ranking for five years (1967–1968, 1971–1972, and 1974).

In addition to her accomplishments on the court, she has long been a trailblazer for social justice and gender equality.

"Congratulations to Coco Gauff, who is the new World No. 1 in women’s doubles" - Billie Jean King

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Coco Gauff added another feather to her cap with her victory at the Canadian Open, becoming the World No. 1 doubles player. She and Jessica Pegula defeated American-Australian team Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, winning the WTA 1000 title 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5.

wta @WTA Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff

Second doubles title together



Congratulations to



#NBO22 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco GauffSecond doubles title togetherCongratulations to @CocoGauff and @JLPegula 🇺🇸 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff 📈🇺🇸 Second doubles title together 🏆Congratulations to @CocoGauff and @JLPegula 🙌#NBO22 https://t.co/C2AO8VTaX7

King has always praised players for their accomplishments and made no exceptions this time. The 78-year-old congratulated the American teenager on Twitter for her amazing achievement.

"Congratulations to ⁦Coco Gauff⁩, who is the new World No. 1 in women’s doubles. She is the second-youngest player in ⁦WTA⁩ history to reach No. 1 of the doubles rankings, after ⁦Martina Hingis," Billie Jean King tweeted.

