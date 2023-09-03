Fiona Crawley received support from tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann after voicing her frustration over having to forgo her prize money from the 2023 US Open.

Crawley made her Grand Slam debut at the 2023 US Open. Making her way through the qualifiers, the 21-year-old defeated Reka Luca Jani, Timea Babos, and Kimberly Birrell to become the first active University of North Carolina women’s player to play in the main draw of a Major.

The American was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by former world No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. Following her exit from the US Open, Fiona Crawley disclosed that she would have to forgo the $81,000 she earned in prize money at Flushing Meadows in order to retain her eligibility for the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association).

As per the NCAA bylaws, tennis players are only allowed to accept prize money up to a maximum of $10,000 per calendar year.

"If it does not exceed $10,000 per calendar year and comes from the sponsor of the event. Once the $10,000 limit is reached, additional prize money may not exceed actual and necessary expenses for each subsequent event in the calendar year," the bylaws read.

The 21-year-old expressed her disappointment with the circumstances, pointing out the unfairness of having to give up her hard-earned prize money while collegiate basketball and football players are allowed to benefit from lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

"I would never take the money and never risk my eligibility, but I worked my butt off this week and it seems unreal that there are football and basketball players making millions in NIL deals, and I can’t take the money that I worked so hard for," she said. (via The News & Observer)

"It’s so horrible. I can’t even talk about it, I’m sorry. It’s so, so horrible," she added.

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann came out in support of Crawley on social media. She called for the NCAA to find a suitable solution and allow the 21-year-old to receive her winnings.

"Honestly, pay her. She's right. Tennis is dif than other sports. Hoping NCAA can figure this out," Stuhlmann posted.

"I had so much amazing support, it just really hurts to feel like I let everybody down" - Fiona Crawley after US Open 1R defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Fiona Crawley at the 2023 US Open

Fiona Crawley's main draw debut at a Grand Slam ended in a first-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The former world No. 11 claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win over the American to advance to the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Speaking after her defeat, Crawley stated that she felt like she had let everyone down by not displaying her best level and making an early exit in New York.

"I had so much amazing support out there, and it just really hurts to feel like I let everybody down. I mean, I know I didn’t, but I feel like I did, because I didn’t play my best," Fiona Crawley said.

Following her win over Fiona Crawley, Pavlyuchenkova was defeated by Elina Svitolina in three closely contested sets. Subsequently, Jessica Pegula defeated Svitolina to book her spot in the Round of 16.