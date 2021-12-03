"It’s unlikely they will let her leave China to play tennis again"- Human rights advocate on what could happen to Peng Shuai

Chinese human rights advocate Yaxue Cao has written an article about what could happen to Peng Shuai in the future and it is quite worrying.

The 35-year-old disappeared after accusing former Chinese Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse on social media site Weibo. Several tennis stars have expressed their concern for Shuai and have inquired about her well-being.

While recent videos have emerged of Shuai having dinner with her family and signing autographs at an event, it is still unclear as to what is going on with her.

Cao wrote:

"Now, Peng Shuai has not gone on Chinese TV to deny the allegations she made and condemn the international community for using her to attack China, but a friend of mine reminded me that she has – 'her virtual meeting with the IOC officials is the equivalent of a CCTV appearance.' My friend is right."

" If China can get the IOC to do the job, it doesn’t need CCTV, and having the IOC do it is infinitely better! 'She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time,' and so, no more concerns."

"Peng Shuai will not be let free, if ever. The Chinese government doesn’t have to put her in jail in order to imprison her. Her home can be turned into a prison with surveillance, by both minders and cameras. It’s unlikely they will let her leave China to play tennis again; if they do, she will be sealed off by minders."

"The WTA or any of her tennis friends outside of China will not be able to speak to her freely. She’s 35 years old, China will likely force her to retire and make her disappear from public view. It’s called “social death.” My friend opined: this may be the best outcome Peng Shuai gets; it could be much worse."

WTA suspends all tournaments in China over concerns for Peng Shuai

Yesterday, WTA chairman Steve Simon confirmed that all WTA tournaments in China and Hong Kong would be suspended. While several tennis stars, past and present, have applauded their actions, the IOC and Chinese Tennis Association have been critical of the decision.

The IOC said in a that they have contacted Shuai and a personal meeting has been arranged for January.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala