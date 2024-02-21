"People asked if I've been curious to meet my biological family; Truth is I have not": Alcaraz's Rio Open opponent Thiago Monteiro on his adoption

Brazilian ATP player Thiago Monteiro, who recently faced Carlos Alcaraz at the Rio Open, opened up about his adoption and meeting his biological family.

Monteiro, currently ranked World No. 117, began his professional tennis career in 2011. Since then, has been a regular feature on the ATP tour, and has participated in Grand Slams as well. His best Grand Slam finish came in 2020 at the French Open, where he reached the third round. In terms of ranking, 2022 was the Brazilian's best year, as he climbed to World No. 61.

The Brazilian recently revealed via a written feature on the official website of the ATP Tour that he was adopted.

"My biological mother attended a Catholic church group in Brazil, and when she got pregnant with me, she did not have the ability to raise a kid. My mom (who adopted Monteiro) was also there, and she thought it would be a great opportunity to adopt a child." Monteiro wrote.

The 29-year-old also came clean on his feelings about meeting his biological family.

"Many people have asked if I have been curious to meet my biological family. The truth is I have not. I don't know if it's wrong on my part, but I always felt my family is the one I have now."

However, Monteiro clarified that his feelings did not stem from any form of bitterness.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm really grateful for what my biological mom did. It's never easy to give up a son, but she knew that it would be the best thing to do so I can have a future."

Carlos Alcaraz's injury saw Thiago Monteiro progress to the Round of 16 at the Rio Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Monteiro is currently fighting for the Rio Open title. When the main draw was announced, the Brazilian found himself up against last year's runner-up and this year's top seed, Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 2 came into the tournament after suffering a shock at the hands of Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open.

However, Monteiro's match against Alcaraz came to an end after just 2 games played in the first set. During the first game, Alcaraz injured his ankle as he attempted to return a shot from the Brazilian, eventually needing Monteiro's help to return to his bench.

Alcaraz returned with a strapped ankle and broke the Brazilian's serve but failed to hold his own in the next game. Monteiro advanced to the Round of 16 after the Spaniard retired and will be facing Felipe Alves.