Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Up next for the Russian is either Alexander Zverev or defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

While Medvedev leads 9-7 in the head-to-head against Zverev, he trails 1-2 against Alcaraz. He has lost both of their last two matches, which happened just this year—the finals at Indian Wells and the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Speaking at his press conference after the 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over Rublev in the quarterfinals in New York, the World No. 3 discussed what made Alcaraz such a difficult opponent. In his opinion, the World No. 1 had every shot in the book, at times even producing shots that others couldn't hit even if they tried.

"Yeah, I would say what makes him that difficult is just that he has every shot. He has extra power to other players. So it's true many players probably I would go with 97%, it's tough for them to hit the ball through me, like I'm always there, always running, always trying to get it back," Daniil Medvedev said.

"He can do it just because he has this power, we see it 100 mile forehand winner and stuff like this. Some players, even if we try, we cannot do it," he added.

At the same time, Daniil Medvedev did not feel like beating the Spaniard was out of the realm of possibility for him, should they meet at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

The former US Open champion pointed out how one can always beat anyone else in tennis, invoking Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to prove his point.

Similar to how players have beaten both players in the past, even though it might have looked near impossible on paper, Medvedev hoped to put everything on the line against Alcaraz if their meeting materialized and come out on top in front of the New York faithful.

"So that's one thing he's good from forehand, backhand, he can slice, dropshot. So he has every shot in the game. But again, tennis, you can always beat players. People beat Novak. People even beat Rafa on clay, which is almost impossible but some players do. It's the same about Carlos," Daniil Medvedev said.

"I need to be there 100% of the time and be better" - Daniil Medvedev on the strategy to beat Carlos Alcaraz

US Open Tennis

As for specific strategies against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev admitted that he needs to serve better than he did in their previous matches. More importantly, the Russian understood that he needed to be there "100% of the time" and be consistently better in order to prevail against the World No. 1.

"Every time I will be playing against him I want to try to win, so I said it one time already, I need to serve better than I did the previous matches. I need to serve on the line if I need to. I need to put my shots on the line and stuff like this. I need to be there 100% of the time and be better," Daniil Medvedev said.

A victory in the semifinals would pit Medvedev against either Novak Djokovic or Ben Shelton in the final of the US Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here