"People expect a great answer from me... I just want to do nothing" - Garbine Muguruza on her plans post-retirement

Garbine Muguruza opened up about her post-retirement plans in a recent interview, stating that she did not leave tennis in order to do something else, but rather just to enjoy her life with her loved ones.

After more than one year of inactivity, Muguruza shocked the world earlier this week when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 30. A two-time Grand Slam champion and a WTA Finals champion, the Spaniard also held the World No. 1 ranking for a brief period of four weeks in 2017.

Now that she has left the game, Muguruza admitted that people expect her to have a great answer when they ask her what she plans to do next. However, she asserted that that was not the case at all, as she wanted to just focus on building her family or getting a job, perhaps even do nothing if that is what she felt like doing.

“People expect a great answer from me, I’m leaving tennis because I’m going to do this or that, I’m going to go into business, I’m going to develop a cookie – whatever it is. No. I’m leaving tennis because I’m looking forward to being with my loved ones, making a trip without my tennis rackets, probably building a family, getting a dog. I just want to do nothing," Garbine Muguruza said in an interview with the Telegraph.

"You don’t have time to digest, it’s a frenetic lifestyle" - Garbine Muguruza on life as a tennis player

Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

During the interview, Garbine Muguruza also spoke about life as a professional tennis player, admitting that the loneliness was impossible to ignore at the end of the day. The Spaniard emphasized that it was a "frenetic" lifestyle that left one without time to digest both the victories and the losses along the way.

“Whether you win or lose then you go to your hotel room, you close the door and there’s no one,. That’s it. The end of the day. Over the years you think, ‘Wow, I wish I could share this craziness with more people’. You don’t have time to digest. It’s a frenetic lifestyle," Garbine Muguruza said.

Following the announcement of her retirement, Garbine Muguruza made an appearance at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, and presented Dutch wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.