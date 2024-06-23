"People aren't expecting me to come back, so I'd love to do that" - Nick Kyrgios opens up about 'hardest' time of his career dealing with wrist injury

Nick Kyrgios opened up about his wrist injury in a recent interview, admitting that dealing with it has been the 'hardest' time of his career. Regardless, the Aussie wants to make a comeback and prove people wrong, especially those who believe he will never set foot on a tennis court again.

Kyrgios was last in action at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where he lost in the first round. That was his first match of the year, having just recovered from a knee injury he sustained at the end of the 2022 season. After the loss in Stuttgart, the 29-year-old suffered a wrist injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since.

Currently unranked on the ATP Tour, the former World No. 13 is looking to make his comeback, and recently shared several social media updates about his fitness journey. Sitting down for an interview with the Canberra Times, Kyrgios shed further light on the situation.

While the former Wimbledon runner-up admitted that it has been difficult building up his body again, he emphasized that he considers it an 'absolute necessity' for his goals.

"This has been a really challenging time - the hardest of my career. People aren't expecting me to come back, especially after an injury like this, so I would love to do that and play again," Nick Kyrgios said.

"I'm still building up... it can be tough, but it's an absolute necessity," he added.

The Aussie conceded that he has not paid much heed to conditioning his body over the years until now, but has to bite his tongue and build resilience if he wants to pull off the comeback he wants to.

"I definitely struggled with this my whole career. I wasn't big on doing conditioning or anything that got me out of my comfort zone, but you've got to build that resilience in your body, and in here, it's just mental," Nick Kyrgios said.

"The process has honestly been brutal" - Nick Kyrgios on his comeback journey

During the interview, Nick Kyrgios remarked that it was "surreal" for himself to see how much progress he has made in the last year.

The 29-year-old highlighted that no one has made a successful comeback from an injury like his in the past, and was excited to see how far he can push his body, despite the daunting comeback process along the way.

"The process has honestly been brutal. The surgery was almost 10 months ago and it's not a very common injury, so we are experimenting how much we can push it. No-one has really come back from an injury like this before. To now, being back on court, it's pretty surreal," Nick Kyrgios said.

As of now, no exact date of return has been mentioned by Kyrios or his team for the 29-year-old's comeback to the tour.