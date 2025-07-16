"People go to prison for a lot less" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump over his 'evil' act with Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup medal

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Donald Trump for his antics during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain. The American legend called the US President "truly evil" while referencing how her fellow countrymen have been punished for transgressions far lighter in nature.

Trump was the subject of ire from a large section of sports fans last Sunday (July 13) following his appearance during the FIFA Club World Cup final trophy ceremony. The 79-year-old seemingly stole the limelight from the title winners Chelsea, and has also claimed since then that the tournament organizers gifted him the original trophy.

More recently, a video documenting Donald Trump walking off from the podium with the FIFA Club World Cup champions' medal emerged on X (formerly Twitter). Martina Navratilova, who has been a staunch critic of the 47th US President since time immemorial, subsequently reposted the said video on her own social media handle. In the caption, the 59-time Majors titlist alluded to how common people have been arrested in the USA for much less than what Trump did.

"People go to prison for a lot less than that… in Florida a woman in her 80’s was arrested for not having paid the garbage pickup bill. Less than $200. This man is truly evil. And shame on all the enablers," Martina Navratilova said on her X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova has taken jibes at Donald Trump before as well, having gone as far as to call the latter an "adjudicated rapist" in February this year.

Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump: "Not exactly a defender of women"

Navratilova was at odds with Trump's treatment of Maine Governor Janet Mills after he issued an executive order stating that transgender athletes will not be allowed to play women's sports nationwide. The former player-turned-analyst also took shots at former gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner in a charged-up X (formerly Twitter) post back then.

"Bye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker [Caitlyn] Jenner," Navratilova wrote on her X handle in February.

Martina Navratilova is one of the greatest players of all time, with 18 singles, 31 women's doubles, and 10 mixed doubles Major titles. She has also 332 weeks as the World No. 1, which is second to only the record-holder Steffi Graf's 377 weeks at the top WTA singles ranking position.

