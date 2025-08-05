"People were like 'They’re just faking it'" - Venus Williams reveals how she feels about the 'fascination' surrounding her & Serena Williams' dynamic

Venus Williams opened up about the speculations around her relationship with Serena Williams. The former has recently made a comeback to tennis after a break of almost 16 months.

While Serena retired from the sport in 2022, her sister, who last competed at the Miami Open last year, made a comeback to tennis at the Citi Open this year. In the tournament, she fell in the second round against Magdalena Frech, and in the doubles tournament, she couldn't progress further than the second round.

Venus Williams sat for a conversation with Marie Claire, where she spoke about various aspects of her life, including her bond with her sister, Serena Williams. She expressed how people claimed that their bond was fake, as they competed against each other.

"There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” she laughed.

“So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together," Venus added.

Venus Williams is expected to compete next at the Cincinnati Open, which is scheduled for August 5-19.

Serena and Venus Williams open up about their new venture

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are set to host their podcast together, as the news was confirmed on June 10, 2025. It will begin in August this year on X Originals, co-produced by the Serena Williams-owned Nine Two Six Productions.

In an interview with X Originials, the William sisters opened up about their joint venture, stating that they were excited to launch their new podcast. Revealing the reasons behind starting the podcast, they said:

"We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot.

"This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before," said Serena and Venus Williams.

Both sisters are prominent figures in the tennis world, as Serena has won a total of 73 WTA Tour singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam titles. On the other hand, Venus has won 73 WTA titles, including 49 singles titles and 22 doubles titles.

