"People are serving 20-year sentences and worse for pot" - Martina Navratilova blasts Oscar Pistorius' potential release

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the convicted murderer and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' potential release. The former Olympic runner, who shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, will have another chance at parole on Friday after spending almost 10 years behind bars.

Pistorius, also known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, was a global sports icon who made history by competing in both the Paralympic and Olympic Games in 2012. However, his fame turned to infamy when he shot and killed Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, at his home in Pretoria on Valentine’s Day, 2013.

The sprinter claimed he mistook her for an intruder, but the prosecution argued he deliberately killed her after an argument. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to six years in prison. However, after a series of appeals by both sides, his conviction was upgraded to murder. His sentence also increased to 13 years and five months in 2017.

Pistorius became eligible for parole in March this year, after serving half of his sentence, as per South African law. However, he was denied early release by a parole board, which said he would only be considered in August 2024.

Pistorius’ lawyers challenged the decision, claiming the board made a mistake by not counting the time he spent in prison while his appeals were pending. The Constitutional Court agreed to review his case and ordered a new parole hearing on November 24.

The news of the Paralympian's parole hearing has sparked outrage among many people, especially those who believe that he has not served enough time for his crime. An X (formerly Twitter) user who claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse said that serving just six-and-a-half years for murdering your partner is unacceptable.

"Serving just six-and-a-half years for murdering your partner is unacceptable. Reeva Steenkamp’s life was taken by this Pistorius and a court convicted him of murder. Abused women who killed their tormentors have served longer, and I should know," they wrote.

Martina Navratilova has now retweeted the post and added her views, calling the situation a "joke." She also compared it to the harsh sentences faced by people for minor offenses.

"What a joke. People are serving 20-year sentences and worse for pot and now this???" the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

