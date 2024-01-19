Daniil Medvedev throwing his racket in frustration during his second-round match at the 2024 Australian Open left fans thoroughly dismayed.

Medvedev defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0 in four hours and 23 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. The match ended in the wee hours of the morning, precisely at 3:40 a.m. local time.

The match was a tight affair, with both players giving their all. However, during the fourth set, the World No. 3 grew increasingly frustrated as Ruusuvuori took a 5-4 lead. In a fit of anger, Medvedev flung his racket towards a couple of bottles near his bench, causing them to scatter in opposite directions. This display of frustration resulted in a warning from the chair umpire.

Daniil Medvedev's actions did not sit well with tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan voiced concern over the potential danger posed by the Russian's reckless behavior as there were a couple of people nearby who could have been harmed.

The fan also called for a reevaluation of the penalties imposed for such outbursts, suggesting that stricter measures should be implemented.

"People sit 2-3 meters from the place where he throws, and he doesn’t care what might fly at them... The rules regarding penalties for such actions must change 😡 ," the fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their disapproval of Daniil Medvedev's behavior, highlighting that throwing his racket in frustration goes against the principles of being a good sportsman.

"That's not a sportsman's spirit. You can't be a good player if you don't have any patience," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Daniil Medvedev on his 2R clash at Australian Open 2024: “This one is for sure going to stay in my memory, at 3:40 in the morning”

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open

Following his win over Emil Ruusuvuori, during his post-match on-court interview, Daniil Medvedev stated that he has some fond memories playing at the Rod Laver Arena. He also acknowledged that concluding his second-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, close to four in the morning, will be one of those games that he will remember for a very long time.

“It was tough. I think the only two matches when I went two-sets-to-love down and won, it was here, on this court. So that’s a good memory for sure. This one is for sure going to stay in my memory, at 3:40 in the morning,” Daniil Medvedev said.

Medvedev also stated that he was not playing well at the beginning of the match. He admitted that it might be superstitious, but he felt a significant shift in his game when he decided to switch rackets at the beginning of the third set. From that moment on, he felt a sense of comfort and continued to use that specific racket for the remainder of the game.

“It was not easy to start the match and in the first set I was missing too much. I was missing all over the place. Then I [changed my racquets] and finally found one where I felt like I was playing better. Sometimes it is just something you create in your mind. I stayed with this racquet. I started with it at the beginning of the third set and stayed with it until the end of the match,” he added.

Daniil Medvedev will face 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round at the 2024 Australian Open.