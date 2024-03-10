Stefanos Tsitsipas has spoken up about practicing with Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells years after their heated exchange at the Miami Open.

In 2018, Tsitsipas and Medvedev faced each other in the first round of the Miami Open. At the time, the Greek and the Russian were World No. 70 and 52, respectively, in the ATP Tour rankings. Medvedev won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. However, after the match ended, tensions flared up between the pair as they came together to shake hands.

Medvedev was upset that Tsitsipas had taken a lengthy toilet break during the third set. The Russian also didn't approve of the Greek's lack of apology after the latter had won a point following the ball hitting the net cord. To make matters worse, Tsitsipas had apparently called Medvedev "bulls**t Russian".

This incident marked the beginning of a bitter rivalry between the pair. However, at the currently ongoing Indian Wells Masters, Tsitsipas and Medvedev took to the practice courts together. The Greek was quizzed about it after his straightforward 6-3, 6-2 Round-of-64 win over Lucas Pouille. In his response, Tsitsipas said that he had moved on from the tense 2018 exchange.

"Well, it's a long history. I mean, whatever happened, how many years ago was that? 10 years ago? It was a long time ago. I guess people still expect some sort of a controversy or hatred between us two, but this has been long gone, and not something I focus too much on these days actually." Tsitsipas said to Tennis Channel (4:18).

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Frances Tiafoe next at the Indian Wells Masters

Frances Tiafoe (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) at the 2022 Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded eleventh at this year's Indian Wells Masters, is set to face eighteenth seed Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32. Tiafoe started his Indian Wells campaign against Dusan Lajovic in the second round, and registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win.

The American has the edge over the Greek in terms of their head-to-head record. The duo has faced off against each other on five occasions in the past, with Tiafoe winning three of those matches.

Their last meeting came in the round-robin stage of the 2022 Laver Cup. Tiafoe emerged victorious after a grueling three-set match. Tsitsipas had thoroughly outclassed the American 6-1 in the first set. However, Tiafoe stormed back into the contest to win the second set 7-6(11) after a tense tiebreak. Ultimately, Tiafoe won after clinching the third set 10-8.