"People think I pay for everything in my household, I'm like 'No', my parents take care of themselves and us" - Coco Gauff after San Diego Open R1 win

In the inaugural edition of the San Diego Open, a WTA 500 tournament, Coco Gauff faced and defeated an opponent younger than herself for the first time in her career. The American beat compatriot Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes in the first round yesterday.

Six months younger than Gauff, Montgomery entered the main draw after winning two qualifying matches. She won both the singles and doubles junior titles at the 2021 US Open.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open finalist, hit three aces and broke her opponent four times to advance to the second round. This was Gauff's first match since losing to Caroline Garcia in the US Open quarterfinals.

In an interview after the match, Gauff talked about who paid the bills in her house. The youngster stated that it was her parents who took care of most of the things.

"I still don't pay my cellphone bill and Netflix. I do pay for Disney+. I don't pay any bills either at the house. My dad and my parents pay our bills, I guess. And I don't even pay for my hair, my mom pays because I don't carry cash, so I have to get the cash from her," Coco Gauff said.

She debunked the popular belief that she paid for everything in her family.

"Yeah, honestly, people always say that, some people think that I actually pay for everything in my household and think that my parents are like pushing me to do this. I'm like 'No'. Everything they pay for themselves," she said, adding, "My dad had a great job and we owned some properties. So they're able to take care of themselves and us. And I guess the only thing that I do pay for is my brother's Uber Eats bill because my parents refused to pay for that and I'm like, 'don't worry guys'."

Coco Gauff to face Bianca Andreescu in San Diego Open R2

Coco Gauff has had a win-loss record of 35-17 so far this season and she is currently enjoying a career-high ranking of World No. 8. The 18-year-old is all set to square off against Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the San Diego Open today.

This will be the first meeting between the two players. In her first-round match, 57th-ranked Andreescu beat Russia's Liudmila Samsonova. The winner of the match between Gauff and Andreescu will face either World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Qinwen Zheng in the third round.

