  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams
  • "People thought we hated each other" - Serena Williams & sister Venus Williams open up about 'biggest misconceptions' they had to deal with

"People thought we hated each other" - Serena Williams & sister Venus Williams open up about 'biggest misconceptions' they had to deal with

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:28 GMT
Serena Williams and her sister, Venus Williams - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and her sister, Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Venus Williams revealed the biggest misconceptions they had to deal with in the entire course of their career. The sisters have started a new podcast, titled 'Stockton Street.'

Ad

After playing together for years at the tennis court, the Williams sisters have now teamed up off the court for their podcast, which will be released on X. The first episode of the talk show was recorded at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and was released on September 17, 2025. In this episode, the two spoke about various aspects of their lives.

Opening up about the misconception she dealt with, Venus revealed that people believed the two sisters hated each other. She added that she was frequently questioned about what it was like playing against Serena and if they talked before their matches. (14:24 onwards)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There was a misconception I felt like I was getting into like about us that we probably secretly hated each other when it could be nothing further than our favorite thing. I felt like people thought we secretly hated each other like, Oh, we're going to find out because people would always be like, What's it like playing your sister? Do you guys talk before? It's like, moron, yes. Yeah, OK, but like if you see your sister, yes, you'll talk before so I had this misconception," said Venus Williams.
Ad
Venus and Serena Williams at 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty
Venus and Serena Williams at 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty

Venus talked about another misconception people had about her, that she was too bold, and she and Serena weren't nice people because they didn't interact with people in the locker room.

Ad
"I feel like in the beginning people thought that I was, you know, too bold and that it was wrong for me to say that I thought I could win even though I was first coming on the scene, that we weren't nice people tried to say we weren't nice because we didn't talk to other people in the locker room," Venus added.
Ad

Serena, on the other hand, shared her misconception, stating that people always assumed that she was a serious person. Disagreeing with this, she said that she was the most unserious person in her family. Talking about her off-court personality, she said:

"For me I think the biggest misconception about me is that, , I don't know, I feel like people assume that because I was so fierce on the court. And I was so like intense and I was so like insanely just passionate about what I did to a point where I didn't smile.
Ad
"I think they assumed that that was my personality off the court as well and you don't understand like for me I'm I'm always laughing. I feel like I'm the joker of the family like and of the tribe and of the friends, like, you wouldn't think that I would be I mean I'm not nearly as serious OK there it is the misconception is people think that I'm a serious person yeah and I'm not serious at all," said Serena Williams.
Ad
Ad

Serena Williams retired from tennis in September 2022 following her US Open campaign. Venus, on the other hand, made a comeback to the sport after a 16-month hiatus at the 2025 Citi Open.

Serena Williams praised Venus Williams for her return to US Open despite her first-round exit

Venus Williams opened her US Open campaign on August 25 against Karolina Muchova. However, it didn't turn out as expected, as the latter dominated the round, claiming a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win and ending the American's run at the tournament.

Ad

Despite this early exit, Serena Williams did not fall short in cheering for her sister, as she exuded pride in her performance at the US Open by sharing a heartfelt note on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, she added a bunch of heart emojis and wrote:

"I am immensely proud of you @venuswilliams 🤍🤍❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,"

Venus Williams also competed in the women's doubles tournament of the US Open. After reaching the quarterfinals, she shared a firm message for Serena Williams in an on-court interview.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications