"Perhaps a different decision could have been made, other than freezing the points"- Matteo Berrettini's coach on the lack of ranking points at this year's Wimbledon Championships 

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Miami Open earlier this year to undergo a minor surgery on his right hand, which forced him to skip the French Open. He has since returned to action with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 defeat of Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The Italian has been quietly putting in the work with his coach Vincenzo Santopadre away from the limelight, hoping to play as many games as possible to get back to his form and fitness ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

In a recent interview with a local newsline, Santopadre shared his thoughts on Wimbledon and how the iconic event helped players like Matteo Berrettini get noticed by fans around the globe.

"The charm of Wimbledon is indisputable. It is a special place for him where he left so many good memories. Even the less passionate about this sport discovered Matteo thanks to the results obtained at Wimbledon,” Santopadre said.

On the ATP's decision to strip the Wimbledon Championships of their ranking points, Santopadre said the players have to accept the reality that the ban on Russian and Belasurian players being overturned is highly unlikely.

"Wimbledon is a tournament that makes its own history. To date, I tell you that perhaps a different decision could have been made, other than freezing the points. It’s not easy to change your mind about an event of this magnitude that has instilled in your DNA a very different mentality than others. I strongly doubt that they'll change their mind," Satopadre said.

Matteo Berrettini will drop out of the top 20 even if he wins Stuttgart Open, Queen's Club and Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 7

Since points will not be taken into consideration at this year's Wimbledon Championships, Matteo Berrettini won't be able to defend any points in England.

The 26-year old has made the quarterfinals in his last four Grand Slam appearances. He also won two ATP titles last year and was ranked World No. 6 when he got injured.

Unfortunately, Berrettini will not be able to defend any of the 1200 Wimbledon final points from last year, meaning he will move out of the top 20 even if he wins the next three events (Stuttgart, Queens Club and Wimbledon).

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca World No. 10 Berrettini has 3.805 points. Dropping soon:



June 13: 360 (Roland-Garros QFs) + 125 (Stuttgart title 2019)

June 20: 500 (Queen's title) + 90 (SFs Halle 2019)

July 11: 1.200 (Wimbledon final)



2.275 points in one month. Stuttgart & Queen's are two big weeks for him. World No. 10 Berrettini has 3.805 points. Dropping soon:June 13: 360 (Roland-Garros QFs) + 125 (Stuttgart title 2019)June 20: 500 (Queen's title) + 90 (SFs Halle 2019)July 11: 1.200 (Wimbledon final)2.275 points in one month. Stuttgart & Queen's are two big weeks for him.

Berrettini's coach, however, decided to look at the positive side of the situation.

"To cultivate a winning mentality, you need to be able to see the glass half full. Losing all these points meant Matteo had collected them and enjoyed the results. He can improve even more and repeat what he did last year. There is no concern under these terms," Santopadre said, adding, "Points are made by attacking and we are never on the defensive. Using football Jargon, our tactic is to score goals and not concede them."

The Italian will be back in action on Friday when he takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

