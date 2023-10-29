Pete Sampras has broken tennis fans' hearts with his latest update, revealing that his wife Bridgette Wilson has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Sampras and Wilson tied the knot in September 2000 and have been together since then. The couple have two sons -- Christian Charles and Ryan Nikolaos, both of whom have been raised mostly out of the public eye on the insistence of the power couple.

Sampras, who has been out of the spotlight himself for the most part, disclosed on Sunday that the past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for him and his family because of his wife's fight with cancer.

Since her diagnosis in last December, Wilson, a former actress and model, has undergone major surgery, chemotherapy and is currently being treated with targeted maintenance therapy.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what's been going on," Sampras said.

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy," he added.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion was expectedly heartbroken, stating that it was hard for him to watch his wife go through such a challenge. At the same time, he was amazed to see his sons step up and support their family during this fight.

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself, and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring," Pete Sampras said.

Pete Sampras: "I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support"

Pete Sampras continued, admitting that he has learnt how difficult it is to reach out to people for support, especially when something is "simply too hard" to talk about. Finally, he asked for his fans to keep Bridgette in their prayers while she continues with her healing journey.

"I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you," Sampras wrote.