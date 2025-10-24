Petra Kvitova announces second pregnancy at 35 with husband Jiri Vanek months after tennis retirement

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova recently shared a major life update with fans. Months after retiring from tennis, the Czech star revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband and coach Jiri Vanek.Kvitova and Vanek began dating sometime in 2021 and they got engaged a year later. In 2023, the couple tied the knot at Statek Oblik, a resort in the Bohemian Highlands. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Petr in 2024.Now, Petra Kvitova has announced that their family is soon going to welcome a new member. Taking to her Instagram, the former World No.2 shared a snap of herself and her husband playing with their son, and captioned the photo,“Our little boy will soon become a big brother.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKvitova’s announcement was met with love from the tennis and sporting world, with the likes of Belinda Bencic, Elena Vesnina, Shelby Rogers and Jessica Korda extending their wishes to the Czech.When Petra Kvitova opened up about her decision to return to tennis after giving birthKvitova at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)In 2024, Petra Kvitova stepped away from tennis as she prepared to welcome her first child. The Wimbledon champion gave birth to her baby boy on July 7, 2024. Six months later, the Czech announced that she would be returning to competition, and she began her comeback at the ATX Open.Speaking about her return to tennis after giving birth, the 35-year-old stated that she was sometimes surprised at the decision herself, saying (as quoted Reuters),“Sometimes I'm really surprised by myself. Like, why I did it?”“I would have regretted it if I didn't come back. I'm not putting any goals on myself, I'll never play as good as I was playing when I was winning tournaments. I want to enjoy myself playing tennis and it'll take time,” she went on to add.In a separate interview with the WTA, Kvitova revealed that playing tennis was one of the first things she did after her pregnancy, saying,“When I could do something finally after pregnancy, I played some tennis and it felt so good. I was laughing. Every shot I hit smoothly, I was like, 'Wowwww, it's still there.' It's not in the legs, but in the hands, it's sometimes very good.”Petra Kvitova’s comeback to tennis was short-lived. After competing in a handful of WTA events between February and August, she called time on her career after the 2025 US Open.