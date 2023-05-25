Petra Kvitova honored with special customized Nike sneakers in celebration of 30th WTA title

Petra Kvitova took to Twitter on Thursday (May 25) to thank Nike for custom shoes ahead of her first-round French Open fixture against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The 33-year-old posted a couple of pictures on Twitter flaunting the special Nike shoes that have been made by the company for her. In a picture, she gave a close look at the shoes to her fans as "Hobart '09 - Miami '23" was written on the inner sole.

Petra Kvitova @Petra_Kvitova



@miamiopen Ahh big thank you to @Nike for these beautiful custom shoes to mark my 30th title at the Miami Open. Always so grateful to be part of the Nike family@miamiopen Ahh big thank you to @Nike for these beautiful custom shoes to mark my 30th title at the Miami Open. Always so grateful to be part of the Nike family ❤️@miamiopen https://t.co/P2QASj3OGm

At 2009 Moorilla Hobart International, Kvitova won her first WTA title after she defeated compatriot Iveta Benesova in the final. On the other hand, at the 2023 Miami Open, she won her 30th WTA title. Thus, to pay homage to her career, Nike did the gesture.

"Ahh big thank you to @Nike for these beautiful custom shoes to mark my 30th title at the Miami Open. Always so grateful to be part of the Nike family." Petra Kvitova wrote.

The Czech tennis player will be heading to Stade Roland Garros on May 28 for her first-round fixture against unseeded Italian, Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Kvitova's last tournament was the Madrid Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Germany's Jule Niemeier.

Petra Kvitova will start her French Open campaign on Sunday

After falling short against Maria Sakkari at the Indian Wells quarterfinals, the 33-year-old managed to win the Miami Open earlier this year after she defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(16–14), 6-2 in the final.

In order to reach the final, the fifteenth seed took down the likes of Sorana Cîrstea, Varvara Gracheva, Donna Vekić, and Linda Nosková. Hence, winning the prestigious Miami Open title, Petra Kvitova recorded her 30th title.

Following the title triumph, Kvitova didn't participate in many events. She initially participated in the Women's Stuttgart Open but was later replaced by Alycia Parks, who received entry as a lucky loser in the WTA 500 event.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will be looking forward to winning her first Major outside the All England Lawn Tennis Club as she starts her campaign on Sunday, May 28. Petra Kvitova has reached the semifinal of Roland Garros on two occasions earlier, in 2012 and 2020.

In 2012, Maria Sharapova came in her way and relinquished her hopes of reaching her first clay-court Major final. While in 2020, Sofia Kenin came forward as a roadblock against her in the final four. Thus, in 2023, Petra Kvitova will be looking forward to clinching her first title at Roland Garros.

Poll : 0 votes