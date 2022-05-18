Petra Kvitova, idol Martina Navratilova feature on the cover as Vogue Czechoslovakia honors Czech tennis greats 

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova features on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia magazine's special third edition, Vogue Leaders, alongside her fellow players from the Czech Republic.

Kvitova, who is one of the most successful players from the powerhouse tennis nation, took to social media to express her delight at being selected for the honor. The southpaw reshared the photograph of the magazine's cover on Instagram and Twitter with a few words expressing her gratitude.

The Czech said she was honored to be featured in the magazine alongside some "amazing women," before giving a shoutout to idol Martina Navratilona, who also made it to one of the covers of the edition.

"Honoured to be featured in this month's @vogueczechoslovakia alongside some amazing women from Czech tennis and of course the one and only @martinanavratilova," Petra Kvitova wrote on Instagram.

The magazine's cover story sees Navratilova interview Kvitova for the Vogue Leaders column. The interview took place in Miami earlier this year, where photographs for the former's cover were also taken. Kvitova, meanwhile, was photographed in Prague.

Barbara Krejcikova (L) & Karolina Pliskova also feature on separate covers of the edition.

In addition to Kvitova, the magazine also features Navratilova's interviews with other Czech players, including former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 French Open champion Barbara Krejcikova.

This marked the first time in the magazine's history that one edition featured four different tennis personalities on four different covers.

The magazine's official Instagram handle shared all four covers, with varying captions. The post featuring Navratilova's cover described her as "one of the most successful tennis players in history," further revealing that she was also the author of all tennis interviews for the edition.

"She is one of the most successful tennis players in history," the post read. "She won 59 cups in Grand Slam tournaments, 354 WTA titles and was the World No. 1 for nine years. Today she is commenting tennis matches and also writing and painting. Martina Navratilova is not only the cover star of the third edition of Vogue Leaders, but also the author of interviews with three of the most successful Czech tennis players of today."

Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova gear up for 2022 French Open

Petra Kvitova at the 2020 French Open.

Petra Kvitova, who last played at the Madrid Open, has taken some extra time off court in the lead-up to the 2022 French Open. The Czech, who had to pull out of last year's tournament ahead of her second-round match after suffering a foot injury during a press conference, will be seeded 32nd at this year's tournament.

Also making a return to competitive tennis at the French Open is defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. The Brno native shocked the tennis world by lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy in Paris 12 months ago, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.

Injury issues have kept Krejcikova from playing a lot of tennis in 2022, but she will be eager to get back on the courts in Paris that are sure to bring back some good memories. Kvitova and Krejcikova will be joined by Pliskova, who also features on the entry list for the 2022 French Open.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

#ShotOnOPPO #OPPOxRG2022



Quelques derniers préparatifs avant le début de Roland-Garros.

@OPPOFrance 📸 Some final preparations before the Roland-Garros start.Quelques derniers préparatifs avant le début de Roland-Garros. 📸 Some final preparations before the Roland-Garros start.#ShotOnOPPO #OPPOxRG2022Quelques derniers préparatifs avant le début de Roland-Garros.@OPPOFrance https://t.co/4NvPbxf15V

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee