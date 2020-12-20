Petra Kvitova, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur sign new sponsorship deals ahead of 2021 season

Top names from women's tennis seem to be enjoying a busy pre-season. And for the likes of Petra Kvitova, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, that has included more than regular hours on the practice courts.

All three women have recently announced new and lucrative sponsorship deals, which would have come as a boost right ahead of the big 2021 season.

Petra Kvitova strikes deals with Audi and Mattoni

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has emerged as the biggest winner in terms of signing new contracts. The Czech star recently announced her association with automobile manufacturer Audi and mineral water brand Mattoni.

Petra Kvitova's role as the brand ambassador for Audi Czech Republic was announced through social media posts by official handles. The 31-year-old is set to feature prominently in the brand's media campaigns and will be the face of its latest entrant into the Czech market — the Q5.

Alessandro Pasquale, CEO of the Karlovy Vary Mineral Water Company (Mattoni's parent company), also discussed Petra Kvitova's role in future campaigns. Without giving away too much, he hinted that the star player will "become one of the faces of our brand".

Ons Jabeur onboard Qatar Airways, Iga Swiatek extends ASICS deal

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur also announced her new sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways. The 26-year-old, who had a breakout season in 2020, is hugely popular in the Arab world and that seems to be translating into her brand value as well.

Advertisement

French Open champion Iga Swiatek also extended her contract with Japan-based sporting brand ASICS.

The Pole was rewarded with an upgraded deal and endorsement from Rene Zandbergen, a senior brand manager at the company, who touted her as the next big thing in tennis. If Zandbergen's recent statements are anything to go by, Iga Swiatek will play a major role in the brand's marketing campaign during the new season.