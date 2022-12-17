Petra Kvitova reveals her wedding plans and addresses retirement talk

Petra Kvitova has had quite an eventful 2022 season — from battling a recurring wrist injury to winning a 28th career title in Eastbourne to getting engaged weeks later at the Wimbledon Championships.

Addressing one of those topics — her wedding with coach Jiri Vanek in a recent interview — the Czech said it "should" happen next year. She, however, stopped short of revealing the venue and date.

"I said yes and there should be [a wedding next year]. But when and where I will not tell you," Petra Kvitova said.

Kvitova also spoke about her "quick vacation" in Mexico and her off-season, adding that getting to meet her family members was the most fulfilling for her.

"We had a quick vacation, staying in Mexico for a few days. Then we were home. I saw the family, the children of the brothers. One of my nieces and I did a super ladies' drive in Monaco. Being with children is probably the most fulfilling thing for me right now," she stated.

The World No. 16 also touched upon the subject of retirement, saying she had no immediate plans of hanging up her tennis racket. The two-time Grand Slam winner went on to add that when the thought finally dawns upon her, she will not force herself to continue playing.

"I don't know what they're going through. But it doesn't have to sting yet. One day it will come, that's clear, but I don't plan on it now. It's not like I'd say to clay, to grass, or to the US Open. As soon as it dawns on me that it needs an end, I will do it and I will not force it any further. But I haven't reached that point yet. When it ever happens, I'll tell you," Petra Kvitova said.

"I would call it an extended preparation" - Petra Kvitova on United Cup

Petra Kvtiova in action at tbe WTA Guadalajara Open Akron.

Petra Kvitova is set to begin her 2023 campaign by representing her country in the United Cup, a tournament she is looking forward to competing in.

"I don't know what to expect. But they came out with a new model and for me everything new is good. I have already experienced a lot of tournaments, they are routine. This will be something else. I'm glad that everything worked out like this and we have the opportunity to be like the Czech Republic in such a unique new competition," she expressed.

She said that she will be leaving for Australia on December 25. The southpaw added that she was excited by the prospect of getting to play a few competitive matches before the actual Tour begins. The 32-year-old, however, was also quick to state that she would still be spending some time at home and celebrating Christmas with her family.

"We are all flying together already on December 25. The plane will be full of us. It's just crazy that it's already the day after Christmas. So my parents and brother and I will make them a day early, and I'll be packing on Christmas Day," Petra Kvitova said.

"I'm guaranteed two matches, even ranking points for it. I train with Maruška and Jesika, maybe even with the boys. As it's all new, I'm looking forward to it. And we're still playing in Sydney, which is a beautiful city. It will be fine. I would call it an extended preparation," she added.

