Petra Kvitova shows off her baby bump in first public appearance in Milan

Petra Kvitova is enjoying her maternity leave and time away from the tennis circuit. The Czech, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, showed off her baby bump in a casual outfit as she made a surprise appearance at the Milan airport on Thursday, March 7.

Kvitova, who is married to long-time coach Jiri Vanek, was spotted by the social media team of SK Slavia Prague, the Czech football club that was in Milan for their Round of 16 match against AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

The team shared a video reel on their official Instagram account which featured Kvitova.

The team also posted a story on their Instagram, where Kvitova can be seen with her luggage at the Milan airport. They captioned the picture with a hand wave emoji and tagged Kvitova’s account, which the 33-year-old later shared on her own account.

Kvitova has a strong connection with SK Slavia Prague as a fan of the club and has attended several of their matches in the past with her family (via Slavia.cz).

The two-time Wimbledon champion and Olympic bronze medalist has been away from the tennis tour since October 2023, when she lost in the second round of the China Open to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

The former World No. 2 revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram in January this year, posting a picture of herself and her husband holding a baby onesie with the caption:

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!"

Petra Kvitova has won 31 WTA career singles titles so far

Patra Kvitova at the 2023 bett1open in Berlin

Petra Kvitova has won 31 career singles titles, including two Wimbledon Championships crowns, and one WTA Finals trophy. She has also been a key member of the Czech Republic’s Billie Jean King Cup team, winning six titles with her country.

Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2011, stunning Maria Sharapova in straight sets to claim her maiden Major title. The Czech followed that up with a dominant run at the WTA Finals in Istanbul, defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

In 2014, Kvitova won her second Wimbledon Championships title, defeating Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets. The 33-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the final in the WTA Finals in 2017, where she lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets.

In 2019, Kvitova reached her first Australian Open final, losing in a three-set thriller to Naomi Osaka. The following year, Kvitova reached the semifinals of the French Open for the second time, losing to eventual runner-up Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Petra Kvitova won her latest title last year at the Berlin Open. The Czech defeated Karolina Pliskova, Nadia Podoroska, Carolina Garcia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets en route to the final, where she lost to Donna Vekic in straight sets.