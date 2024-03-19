Petra Kvitova shows off sneakers gifted by Nike for her baby as she prepares to welcome 1st child with husband Jiri

Petra Kvitova recently unveiled a pair of sneakers that were specially gifted for her first child, whom she is preparing to welcome with her husband, Jiri Vanek.

Kvitova and Vanek began dating in the summer of 2021, and they tied the knot a couple of years later on July 22, 2023, in a private ceremony in Prague alongside family and close friends.

Kvitova rang in the new year on the 1st of January, 2024, by revealing that she was pregnant with Vanek and that they were expecting their first child soon.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!" the Czech player wrote on social media.

As the two-time Major champion prepares to embrace motherhood for the first time, Nike surprised her with a pair of sneakers for her first child. The shoe looked adorable in brown and two shades of blue, coupled with the dark green sneakers. The Nike tick also stood out in pink and white.

Kvitova wasted no time in thanking Nike for the lovely present. She posted a photo of the shoe on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read:

"Thank you @nike."

Petra Kvitova shows off Nike's gift for her baby who she prepares to welcome with Jiri Vanek

Kvitova has been associated with Nike since 2006, when the Czech tennis ace turned professional. She has been wearing their apparel ever since.

Petra Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova began her professional career in 2006. Her first title win came in January 2009 at the Hobart International in Australia, where she defeated Iveta Benesova.

Kvitova rose to fame in 2011 after winning her maiden Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships. She entered the competition seeded eighth and defeated Alexa Glatch, Anne Keothavong, Roberta Vinci, Yania Wickmayer, Tsvetana Pironkova, and fourth seed Victoria Azarenka en route to the summit clash against former champion Maria Sharapova. Kvitova won the match in straight sets. She also won her first WTA 1000 event that year in Madrid.

Kvitova picked up her second Grand Slam title in 2014, again at the grasscourt Major. She beat Andrea Hlavackova and Mona Barthel in the opening two rounds and Venus Williams in the third.

After breezing past Peng Shuai in round four, she overcame compatriots Barbora Zahlavova-Strycova and Lucie Safarova to reach the final. In the championship, she dismissed first-time finalist Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets. She made a third Grand Slam final in 2019 in Australia, losing to Naomi Osaka in a three-set epic.

Petra Kvitova has one WTA Finals title (2011) under her belt. The Czech also has nine WTA 1000 singles titles to her name and 31 singles titles in total. She won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has been ranked as high as World No. 2 in the women's rankings.