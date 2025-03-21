Peyton Stearns cheekily unveils the mysterious shirtless man behind Iga Swiatek's Miami practice session glimpse

Tennis star Peyton Stearns recently found a cheeky way to tease her relationship with Mick Assaf. The American reacted to a hilarious picture shared by a fan in which a mysterious shirtless man stood behind Iga Swiatek. Cracking the surprise open, she stated that he was her partner. The event was captured during the World No. 2's practice session in Miami.

Ad

A fan recently shared a picture in which Iga Swiatek was seen practicing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, the picture came with a twist as a half-naked man stood behind the five-time Grand Slam winner. While only his back was visible in the picture, one fan mysteriously enquired who the mysterious person was with a post on X. A fan wrote,

"idc about her but whos this diva????"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peyton Stearns didn't let the fan's curiosity hang as she shared a picture alongside the real face behind. Sharing a selfie alongside her boyfriend Mick Assaf, she simply teased her lovable connection while others gushed over him. She wrote in a comment,

"my 🐐🩷."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mick Assaf is a member of YOKE, an organization that helps college students and athletes build their social image and presence. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, the entity is often seen sharing adorable moments alongside Peyton Stearns. This includes posts on Stearns' Instagram in which she can be seen sharing adorable moments with Assaf.

Peyton Stearns takes down Katie Boulter to advance into the round of 64 in Miami

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns had enough time to prepare for the ongoing WTA 1000 competition in Miami. After facing an opening match defeat against Magda Linnette at Indian Wells, the 23-year-old re-tested her potential. During her round of 128 showdown against Katie Boulter, the American showcased furious form, eventually earning a swift 6-4, 6-2 win.

Ad

The victory further extended Stearns' dominance by adding a third to the previous two wins against the Brit. While Boulter eyed a comeback from the foot injury she incurred after her second-round exit in Melbourne. Despite the one-sided victory, Stearns remained respectful towards her rival. She said in a post-match interview,

"Katie is a great player, it is always tough playing her. I knew I had to stay on it and if I gave her anything she would take it."

Although she managed to secure a spot in the round of 64 of the Miami Open, the 27th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium stands as another challenge for the American. The showdown is scheduled to be commenced on Friday, March 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback