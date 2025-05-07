Peyton Stearns issues bold statement after umpire's controversial gesture during Italian Open line-calling controversy

American WTA star Peyton Stearns highlighted a serious loophole in the use of Electronic Line Calling on clay courts. In her opening match at the Italian Open, the 23-year-old was seen indulging in an argument with the chair umpire, regarding a ball that was marked in, but the officials intervened, physically checking the mark to alter the final decision.

Ad

The World No. 42 showcased an exceptional rise in this year's clay court events. Although she struggled with making her mark on hard courts, including the Round of 64 defeat in Miami, she has immensely improved on clay. She made it to the top 16 in Madrid, defeating tough rivals including Amanda Anisimova, Rebeka Masarova and others. However, she couldn't stand the challenge against Aryna Sabalenka, who marked an end to her campaign.

Battling at the ongoing Italian Open, Stearns' entry into the event was marked by a controversy involving the use of Electronic Line Calling and the physical judgment. While the chair umpire's decision took an unprecedented turn just seconds after landing in her favor, she didn't back down from expressing frustration over the confusing setup.

Ad

Trending

"I hit a ball that the review did not say was out or anything. My opponent had missed the shot, said it was out. Then I was told the ref went and checked the mark, which we are told you're not allowed to do. And then, after checking the marks, she said it was out and then said that the line-calling system was down, and that’s why she checked it.

Ad

"But it's been pretty adamant to all the players that, you know, the ref cannot go and check the marks, no matter what. So I think that they don't clarify the rules very well," Peyton Stearns told Tennis Channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The transition to the ELC system was announced by the ATP on April 28, 2023. The Italian Open was introduced with the technology in 2025 after extensive research and trials that began at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan in 2017.

Who is Peyton Stearns' next rival at the Italian Open?

Peyton Stearns at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Despite the controversial call and an argument with the chair umpire, American WTA star Peyton Stearns has successfully surpassed her first challenge at the Italian Open. After her 6-3, 6-2 win over Nuria Brancaccio of Italy, the 23-year-old is now gearing up for the next challenge, against Anna Kalinskaya. The Russian walked into the ongoing event after her recent defeat against Madison Keys at the Madrid Open.

Ad

The head-to-head stats between Kalinskaya and Stearns have a single showdown recorded in the past. The Russian leads the line because of her victory over the American rival in Beijing 2024. However, the stats still didn't produce a conclusion as Stearns' defeat came after she withdrew in the third set amid physical uneasiness.

Scheduled to be played on Friday, May 9, the upcoming showdown would decide Peyton Stearns' entry into the top 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More