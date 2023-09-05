Peyton Stearns jokes about "unsponsored life" after fan spots her mid-match outfit change in US Open 4R defeat to Marketa Vondrousova

Peyton Stearns shared a hilarious response to being spotted in outfits from two different brands during her fourth-round clash with Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 US Open.

Stearns made a strong start to her match against Vondrousova, promptly rushing away to a 4-1 lead. Although the Czech managed to force a tiebreaker, the American eventually claimed the opening set. Despite the setback, the ninth seed raised her level to secure a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2 win over the American, advancing to her maiden US Open quarterfinal.

Stearns, who won the 2022 NCAA women's singles championship, transitioned to professional tennis last year. Although she has since partnered with Wilson as a racquet sponsor, she is yet to lock down a sponsor for her apparel and shoe needs, as evidenced by her mid-match outfit change during her match against Vondrousova.

After sporting a navy blue Lululemon outfit for the first two sets, the American changed into a cherry-colored Nike kit for the final set.

A fan spotted the unusual outfit change and jokingly questioned whether the 21-year-old had signed a new deal with Nike during the bathroom break.

"Did Nike sign Peyton Stearns in the toilet break, istg she was wearing Lululemon in the first two sets. That ain't just a different coloured dress it's a whole new brand!" the fan posted.

In response to the fan's comment on social media, Peyton Stearns quipped that the change was a result of her lack of sponsorship.

"Unsponsored life," she responded.

"Definitely, it’s not fun to lose but it creates a fire" - Peyton Stearns after US Open 4R defeat to Marketa Vondrousova

Peyton Stearns

Peyton Stearns remained upbeat and determined despite her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. She expressed her eagerness to compete at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open next, which is scheduled to commence on September 17.

"Definitely, it’s not fun to lose but it creates a fire. I’m ready to go into the next tournament, in Guadalajara, guns blazing. I have a lot to work on. That’s a really good [sign]. I’m doing so well with so much to improve," she said, as per usopen.org.

The 21-year-old also disclosed that she was rooting for her fellow 2022 NCAA champion Ben Shelton during his campaign at Flushing Meadows. Shelton is set to face off against Frances Tiafoe in an all-American quarterfinal clash in New York.

"I just saw him in the hallway and we chatted. We feed off each other. We both won [NCAA titles] in the same year. It’s impressive to see what he’s doing on the men’s tour and vice versa. We’re not competing against each other and we’re both Americans, so I think we’re both rooting for each other," she said.

Following her win over Peyton Stearns, Marketa Vondrousova will play against Madison Keys for a place in the semifinals. Keys defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 to book her place in the last eight.