"Picking up my husband from the slopes" - Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger bond over skiing session

Ana Ivanovic recently shared pictures of skiing moments with her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ivanovic, a former World No. 1 on the WTA tour, and Schweinsteiger, a football legend and World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, have grown fond of skiing after retiring from their respective sports. They have previously shared pictures of themselves skiing on their social media accounts.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger tied the knot in Venice in 2016. They now have three sons: Luca, born in 2018; Leon, born in 2019; and their third son, born in May 2023. The family currently resides in Westendorf, Austria.

On Friday (February 23), Ana Ivanovic shared two images featuring her and her husband Schweinsteiger. In one of the images, she posed alone for the camera, and in another, she took a selfie with Schweinsteiger, who was wearing skiing goggles.

"Evening stroll and picking up my husband from the slopes @BSchweinsteiger #tb," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ivanovic retired in December 2016 at the age of 29. During her career, she held the WTA's No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks and won 15 WTA titles, including the 2008 French Open.

Ana Ivanovic discusses which year stands out as the best in her career

Ana Ivanovic at the Sony Ericsson WTA Championships 2008

Former Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic recently provided fans with the opportunity to ask her questions about tennis on her X account on Friday (February 23).

A fan inquired about the best season of her professional career. She responded that the 2008 season was her best but also mentioned her fondness for the 2014 season, emphasizing a sense of increased maturity.

“Probably 2008. But I also liked 2014 - It was very different to 2008, I felt more mature and comfortable,” Ivanovic said.

Expand Tweet

Ivanovic won three titles during the 2008 season. Her first trophy came at the Indian Wells Open. She continued her success by winning her only Grand Slam title at the French Open, defeating Dinara Safina in the final. In October of the same year, she secured her third trophy at the Linz Open.

During the 2008 season, Ivanovic also reached the final of the Australian Open. She she concluded the season with a 38-15 win/loss record.

Looking at the 2014 season, Ana Ivanovic secured four titles. She started with the ASB Classic in Auckland, defeating Venus Williams in the final. In April, she won the Monterrey Open by beating her compatriot Jovana Jakšić in the final. The former World No. 1 clinched her third title of the season at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Ivanovic then concluded her season by winning the Toray Pan Pacific Open. She finished the season with 59 wins and 18 losses.