PICTURE: Aryna Sabalenka honors Rafael Nadal with special gift for his museum to commemorate her US Open 2025 triumph

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova in the Flushing Meadows final to win back-to-back US Open championships, becoming the first woman to do so since Serena Williams. That day, she was wearing a white Nike outfit, which is now on display at Rafael Nadal's Rafa Nadal Museum in Mallorca.The museum proudly unveiled a piece of tennis history in its collection on Tuesday. The white Nike outfit was autographed by Sabalenka herself, suggesting she gifted it to the museum. The outfit had a message from Sabalenka:&quot;To Rafa Nadal Museum, from Aryna Sabalenka.&quot;The museum's official Instagram account captioned the post:&quot;This year, @arynasabalenka won the @usopen , and we proudly display the dress she wore to claim the title at the Rafa Nadal Museum. 🎾✨ Congratulations on everything you are achieving! VAMOS📍 Come and see it Manacor-Mallorca.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe straight sets victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium made Aryna Sabalenka a four-time Grand Slam champion. The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, has won four titles at the US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).Aryna Sabalenka admires Rafael Nadal for his work ethicAryna Sabalenka and several other fans continue to get inspired and motivated by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's work ethic.Earlier during this year's French Open, the Belarusian spoke highly of the tennis legend, appreciating the former World No. 1 and 14-time Roland Garros champion for how hard he worked to give his best in front of the fans.&quot;Whenever someone asks me about Rafa, the first thing that comes to mind is that he was a really hard worker,&quot; Sabalenka said via TNT Sports. &quot;What he achieved is through hard work, and it’s been an inspiration for me and so many young players.&quot;I’m really grateful for such a great example. I’ll be sure to try and stick around for his ceremony, and I’ll try to catch him and ask how I can win this tournament. Please, give me one [piece of] advice, or two!&quot;Last October, when Rafael Nadal announced that he would retire after the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, Sabalenka spoke about Nadal. She said:&quot;He's an inspiration for all of us, for the next generation, for current players. He's a legend,&quot; Sabalenka told WTA. &quot;As he said, everything has a beginning and an end. We are all going to be there. I'm really happy for what he was able to achieve. He was inspiration for everyone. He's a hard worker. He definitely had so much love for this sport.&quot;This year, at French Open, Aryna Sabalenka came close to winning it for the first time but fell just short against Coco Gauff.