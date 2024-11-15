  • home icon
  PICTURE: Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis showers her with love; presents huge bouquet of roses as they return to Miami

PICTURE: Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis showers her with love; presents huge bouquet of roses as they return to Miami

By Nancy Singh
Modified Nov 15, 2024 17:11 GMT
WTA Finals 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka shared a glimpse of a sweet gesture by her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis on Thursday, November 14. The Belarusian recently concluded her season and will end the year as the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Sabalenka competed in the WTA Finals in November, where she qualified for the semifinals after defeating Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina. However, the World No.1 fell short of advancing to the final as Coco Gauff defeated her 7-6(4), 6-3.

Despite her defeat at the year-end tournament, Sabalenka will end the year as the World No. 1 and went on a trip to Paris with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, during the second week of November. The couple has now returned to Miami, and the player's partner showed a sweet gesture for her by gifting her a huge bouquet of roses.

Sabalenka shared a picture of the bouquet on her Instagram stories on November 15, showing off the adorable gift she received from her boyfriend. She clicked a mirror selfie of herself and the bouquet of red and yellow roses and added the caption:

"Te amo"
Via Aryna Sabalenka&#039;s Instagram Aryna Sabalenka&rsquo;s Instagram story
Via Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Aryna Sabalenka’s Instagram story

Aryna Sabalenka went on a romantic getaway with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka recently went to Paris with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, to kickstart her off-season. She shared glimpses of the trip on her Instagram stories and showcased the scenic beauty of the location.

One of the posts showed an aesthetic coffee table of a Parisian cafe that had a cup of coffee set on it. Another showed the player carrying two Polaroid photos, of which one was Frangulis' picture and the other was of the couple posing together. The caption read:

"Romantic getaway trip"

Following this, another update showcased a glimpse of their bedroom, which was decorated with flower-embedded racquets and petals all over the bed. She captioned it:

"What a surprise. I don't wanna leave this place."

Ahead of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Aryna Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open by defeating Qinwen Zheng with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. She had an eventful 2024 as she also won the US Open by besting Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

She won both the hard-court tournaments this year, the Australian Open and the US Open, becoming the first woman to achieve this accomplishment in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
