PICTURE: Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic, Maria Sakkari, and other WTA stars step out in style for fun outing ahead of Cincinnati Open

Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic, Maria Sakkari, Sorana Cirstea, and Ajla Tomjlanovic stepped out in style for a fun night out ahead of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The qualifiers for the mixed ATP and WTA event are underway, with the main draw set to begin on Thursday, August 7.

The WTA stars, most of whom had just finished their Canadian Open runs, took some time out from their gruelling schedules to spend some off-court time together. Vekic shared a group selfie from the ladies' time on her Instagram, in which they were all smiles while posing for the camera. The post was also re-shared by other players in the picture.

Vekic was wearing a denim top, while Cirstea wore all-black evening wear. In contrast, Sakkari was wearing a white sleeveless top and had loose hair.

Screengrab from Belinda Bencic's Instagram @belindabencic

Designer Alessandra Reppucci also accompanied the players. She is friends with Vekic, and they often collaborate for Reppucci's clothing line. Vekic also has her line of activewear, Donnasport, that she started in 2023.

On court, Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic will enter the Cincinnati Open after second-round exits at the Canadian Open. Sorana Cirstea and Ajla Tomljanovic suffered opening-round losses while Donna Vekic withdrew.

Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic gear up for the Cincinnati Open

Donna Vekic(left) and Belinda Bencic(right). Image: Getty

Donna Vekic and Belinda Bencic will be among some of the top players to compete at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The event is headlined by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 2 Coco Gauff, and World No. 3 Iga Swiatek.

2024 Olympic silver medalist Vekic is placed in section 3 of the top half of the draw with the likes of Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk. She will face Sorana Cirstea in the opening round. The winner will next play 22nd seed Magdalena Frech, who has received a first-round bye.

Bencic is enjoying her comeback after giving birth to her daughter, Bella, in 2024. The highlight of her season has been reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal, where she lost to the eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Bencic is placed in section 6 of the bottom half of the draw at the Cincinnati Open, along with some of the top players, including Jessica Pegula and Clara Tauson. The 17th seed has received a first-round bye and awaits the winner between Suzan Lamens and Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

