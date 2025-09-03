PICTURE: Ben Shelton finds solace in girlfriend Trinity Rodman's company days after heartbreaking US Open exit

Ben Shelton entered the 2025 US Open with high hopes after winning the Canadian Open last month. He cruised to the third round, where he faced Adrian Mannarino. However, an unfortunate left shoulder injury forced him to retire mid-match against the Frenchman.The match saw the completion of the fourth set, after which the pain was too much to bear, leading to Shelton's agonizing decision to give up his dream of winning a home Grand Slam this year. The emotional moment saw him tearfully exit the court amid a standing ovation from the crowd.On Tuesday, days after his heartbreaking exit, Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, dropped an adorable photo of the two. Shelton can be seen leaning into the USWNT soccer star and kissing her on the cheek. She shared the moment on Instagram with a simple caption:&quot;❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Shelton also posted a similar reaction. He wrote:&quot;NL ❤️&quot;Ben Shelton's comment under Trinity Rodman's postJust two days after his US Open exit, Shelton attended Trinity's Washington Spirit match in D.C. He was seen effortlessly juggling a soccer ball and cheering her on.Ben Shelton shares his feelings on a walkover in 3R of US OpenBen Shelton and Adrian Mannarino traded the first four sets, setting the stage for a classic five-set finish in the third round of the US Open. Shelton, the sixth seed of the tournament, got injured and had to give a walkover to Mannarino as he left the stadium disappointed and in tears. After the match, he talked about his injury.“Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way,” Shelton said. “And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty.”Shelton said he's not the kind of player who would retire if there's a chance he can continue. He added:“I’ve got a lot to be grateful for. Been pretty fortunate with my life; blessings, talents, a lot of things God's given me. A small setback like this, yeah, it hurts. I was playing really well, I was in form, a lot of confidence. Just so many things to be happy with the way that I was playing, moving on the court, competing.&quot;Ben Shelton has had a season to be proud of, especially in the Grand Slam events. He is less than 200 points off World #5 Jack Draper in the ATP singles rankings, and his forehand is considered one of the strongest on tour.