PICTURE: Ben Shelton finds solace in girlfriend Trinity Rodman's company days after heartbreaking US Open exit

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:24 GMT
Ben Shelton finds solace in girlfriend Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton finds solace in girlfriend Trinity Rodman's company days after heartbreaking US Open exit. Credit: GETTY

Ben Shelton entered the 2025 US Open with high hopes after winning the Canadian Open last month. He cruised to the third round, where he faced Adrian Mannarino. However, an unfortunate left shoulder injury forced him to retire mid-match against the Frenchman.

The match saw the completion of the fourth set, after which the pain was too much to bear, leading to Shelton's agonizing decision to give up his dream of winning a home Grand Slam this year. The emotional moment saw him tearfully exit the court amid a standing ovation from the crowd.

On Tuesday, days after his heartbreaking exit, Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, dropped an adorable photo of the two. Shelton can be seen leaning into the USWNT soccer star and kissing her on the cheek. She shared the moment on Instagram with a simple caption:

"❤️"
Under the comments section, Shelton also posted a similar reaction. He wrote:

"NL ❤️"
Ben Shelton&#039;s comment under Trinity Rodman&#039;s post
Ben Shelton's comment under Trinity Rodman's post

Just two days after his US Open exit, Shelton attended Trinity's Washington Spirit match in D.C. He was seen effortlessly juggling a soccer ball and cheering her on.

Ben Shelton shares his feelings on a walkover in 3R of US Open

Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino traded the first four sets, setting the stage for a classic five-set finish in the third round of the US Open. Shelton, the sixth seed of the tournament, got injured and had to give a walkover to Mannarino as he left the stadium disappointed and in tears. After the match, he talked about his injury.

“Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way,” Shelton said. “And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty.”

Shelton said he's not the kind of player who would retire if there's a chance he can continue. He added:

“I’ve got a lot to be grateful for. Been pretty fortunate with my life; blessings, talents, a lot of things God's given me. A small setback like this, yeah, it hurts. I was playing really well, I was in form, a lot of confidence. Just so many things to be happy with the way that I was playing, moving on the court, competing."

Ben Shelton has had a season to be proud of, especially in the Grand Slam events. He is less than 200 points off World #5 Jack Draper in the ATP singles rankings, and his forehand is considered one of the strongest on tour.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

