PICTURE: Coco Gauff celebrates her great-grandmother’s 90th birthday with heartwarming family dinner and loving message

Coco Gauff, who was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the recently concluded 2025 US Open, celebrated a special moment in her family on Sunday. The Gauff family reunited to celebrate the 90th birthday of her great grandmother.
Gauff shared a warm photo, posing beside her great-grandmother, to celebrate her special day. In the picture, Coco is smiling warmly as she holds hands with her great-grandmother, who is wearing a white lace dress adorned with a blue flower pin. The setting featured balloons and family-style dining. Gauff captioned the post:
"happy 90th bday to my great grandmother 🤍🤍🤍."
Coco Gauff was born to Corey and Candi Gauff. Corey played college basketball at Georgia State University before playing a major role in helping Coco's early tennis career. Meanwhile, her mother, Candi, was a track and field athlete at Florida State University.
Coco Gauff has two brothers: Codey and Cameron. Codey is a baseball star in the making. Her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, is a significant figure in their family's history. She is well-known for leaving an all-Black high school (Carver High) to attend what was then an all-white school (Seacrest High) in 1961.
Coco Gauff expanding her footprints in business
Earlier this year, in April, Coco Gauff launched her own management company, Coco Gauff Enterprises. The decision to establish her own company comes after she ended her relationship with Team8 and partnered with WME. It will allow her to have more control over her branding, partnerships and philanthropic efforts.
“A venture that reflects my passion for making an impact -- not just in tennis, but in business, philanthropy and beyond,” she said. “I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur and changemaker.”
Gauff has multiple endorsement deals in place, including a sneaker deal with New Balance, Rolex, Ray-Ban/Meta smart glasses, Carol’s Daughter (haircare), Fanatics and Naked Smoothies. Her tournament outfits are thanks to a collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu.
Gauff has also been active in philanthropic efforts. In February, she donated $100,000 to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The donation will help the college establish a scholarship program for student-athletes in historically Black colleges and universities.
With all Grand Slam events now completed, Gauff will use some time to work on her serve, which has plagued her throughout the year.