  PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev performs bizarre act to cool himself down during shocking Cincinnati Open 2R loss

PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev performs bizarre act to cool himself down during shocking Cincinnati Open 2R loss

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:03 GMT
Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev engaged in a bizarre act to cool himself down after beginning to feel the ill effects of the heat and humidity at the ongoing 2025 Cincinnati Open. While the act may have helped Medvedev cool down, it eventually turned out to be yet another forgettable outing for the former No. 1, as he crashed out of the ATP Masters 1000 event of the prestigious hardcourt tournament.

As the No. 12 seed in the men's singles main draw in Cincinnati, Medvedev received a first-round bye and began his campaign with a second-round match against the unseeded Adam Walton from Australia. The Russian won the first set 7-6(0), but lost the second 4-6.

In the third and decisive set, Daniil Medvedev was trailing the Australian 1-4 when a changeover took place. Here, the 20-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist bizarrely buried his head inside a courtside refrigerator in an attempt to cool down amid the hot and humid conditions in Cincinnati. Check out the picture of the moment below:

The act was ultimately of little significance as Walton won the next two games to close out the match and oust Medvedev from the Cincinnati Open. The Russian's performances in this year's North American summer hardcourt swing so far have been underwhelming overall, which is sure to be a concern for him heading into the 2025 US Open.

Cincinnati Open loss to Adam Walton marks Daniil Medvedev's second straight defeat

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

Hard courts are widely regarded as Daniil Medvedev's best surfaces. However, spanning the hard courts of this year's Mubadala Citi DC Open, the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Open, the Russian's performances have been erratic and inconsistent to say the least.

In Washington, Medvedev was the No. 8 seed and managed to reach the quarterfinals with wins over Reilly Opelka and Wu Yibing. However, in the last eight, crafty Frenchman Corentin Moutet dashed his hopes despite the Russian winning the first set 6-1. Prior to his loss to Moutet, Medvedev reflected on the poor run of results in 2025 that has seen his ranking slip to No. 15 in the world.

"It’s very tough in tennis, because I could find 10 reasons and I would not know which one is the main reason," Medvedev told ATPTour.com.

Next, at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Alexei Popyrin stunned Medvedev in the third round. It marked another loss for the Russian in a match where he had clinched the first set.

