PICTURE: Maria Sharapova makes stylish appearance to watch Venus Williams in action at US Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:48 GMT
PICTURE: Maria Sharapova makes stylish appearance to watch Venus Williams in action at US Open. Credit: GETTY
PICTURE: Maria Sharapova makes stylish appearance to watch Venus Williams in action at US Open. Credit: GETTY

Just days after Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she made her presence felt at Venus Williams' first-round match. Notably, Sharapova and the Williams sisters dominated women's singles in the 2000s.

Ad

As such, it was heartwarming to see Sharapova's presence at a former rival's match. She wore a stylish all black outfit to watch Williams, who earlier returned to the DC Open after a 16-month absence from competitive tennis. The 45-year-old earned a wild card draw at the 2025 US Open and played her first match against the 11th-seeded Karolína Muchová.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After conceding the first set 6-3 to Muchova, Venus Williams bounced back to win the second set 6-2. However, she lost the final set 6-1 and suffered a first-round exit at the tournament, which she won in 2000 and 2001.

Serena Williams compares Maria Sharapova with her sister Venus Williams

Many were stunned to see Serena Williams making an appearance and taking to the podium to talk about Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame during the induction event on Sunday. Serena said that Sharapova shares a lot of traits with her sister, Venus Williams.

Ad
“She reminds me a lot of Venus. Maria is honest, loyal, family-oriented – she’s just a great person. I think she could’ve been my sister,” Serena said.

Serena also talked about a conversation between herself and Sharapova before her presence at the Hall of Fame induction event. She said:

“Here’s how it happened. A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk, and so I thought, ‘Uh-oh, what’s going on, what’s going down, what do I need to jump in, what do I need to do?’ right?
Ad
“When I called her, she asked me if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame, and before she even finished her question, I said yes. Loud, immediately, with my whole chest, because of course, it’s Maria! I was honored.”

Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slam titles. Her breakthrough moment was when she defeated Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon Open despite being just 17. She gave quite the fight and flourished in the era where the Williams sisters were at their peak.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five at the All England Club and the remaining two at the US Open. Apart from that, she has also won 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles with her sister Serena Williams, who is herself a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications