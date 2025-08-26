PICTURE: Maria Sharapova makes stylish appearance to watch Venus Williams in action at US Open

Just days after Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she made her presence felt at Venus Williams' first-round match. Notably, Sharapova and the Williams sisters dominated women's singles in the 2000s.As such, it was heartwarming to see Sharapova's presence at a former rival's match. She wore a stylish all black outfit to watch Williams, who earlier returned to the DC Open after a 16-month absence from competitive tennis. The 45-year-old earned a wild card draw at the 2025 US Open and played her first match against the 11th-seeded Karolína Muchová.After conceding the first set 6-3 to Muchova, Venus Williams bounced back to win the second set 6-2. However, she lost the final set 6-1 and suffered a first-round exit at the tournament, which she won in 2000 and 2001.Serena Williams compares Maria Sharapova with her sister Venus WilliamsMany were stunned to see Serena Williams making an appearance and taking to the podium to talk about Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame during the induction event on Sunday. Serena said that Sharapova shares a lot of traits with her sister, Venus Williams.“She reminds me a lot of Venus. Maria is honest, loyal, family-oriented – she’s just a great person. I think she could’ve been my sister,” Serena said.Serena also talked about a conversation between herself and Sharapova before her presence at the Hall of Fame induction event. She said:“Here’s how it happened. A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk, and so I thought, ‘Uh-oh, what’s going on, what’s going down, what do I need to jump in, what do I need to do?’ right?“When I called her, she asked me if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame, and before she even finished her question, I said yes. Loud, immediately, with my whole chest, because of course, it’s Maria! I was honored.”Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slam titles. Her breakthrough moment was when she defeated Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon Open despite being just 17. She gave quite the fight and flourished in the era where the Williams sisters were at their peak.Meanwhile, Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five at the All England Club and the remaining two at the US Open. Apart from that, she has also won 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles with her sister Serena Williams, who is herself a 23-time Grand Slam champion.