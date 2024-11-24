PICTURE: Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas adorably enjoy cozy movie night in bed during romantic Iceland getaway

Paula Badosa recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her romantic Icelandic getaway with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. Amidst the stunning landscape of the Scandinavian nation, the couple seemed to be enjoying each other's company, with Badosa sharing glimpses of the cozy evening.

Following the conclusion of their respective 2024 seasons, the duo embraced the opportunity to unwind and recharge, taking a well-deserved break together. Badosa wrapped up her season after the Ningbo Open, where she was forced to retire during her semifinal match against Daria Kasatkina, citing medical issues. Later, the 27-year-old also announced her withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Seeking a serene escape, the couple chose Eleven Deplar Farm located in the Fljót Valley on the Troll Peninsula. After navigating the snowy mountains and enduring -12°C weather, the couple chose to spend their evening cozied up indoors, watching a movie while savoring what seemed to be hot chocolate.

The Spanish tennis player shared a glimpse of their comforting evening and wrote:

"Saturday Night."

Screenshot of Paula Badosa's Instagram story.

Stefanos Tsitsipas concluded his 2024 season at the Paris Masters. The Greek tennis player ended his quest in the tournament on November 1, 2024, after being outpaced by Alexander Zverev with a narrow defeat 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinal round. He was also an alternate at the ATP Finals but did not get a chance to compete as no player withdrew during the tournament.

"He cares a lot about me" - Paula Badosa opened up on how her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas pushed her for a comeback in 2024

Paula Badosa and her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa recently reflected on the encouragement she received from her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas around the 2024 French Open.

In an interview with former player and fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja, she stated that she was about to give up after navigating struggles, feeling far from where she wanted to be, right before Tsitsipas' inspiring words turned things around.

"I wasn't doing well, I wasn't where I wanted to be." Badosa said. "And I told him: I think I'm going to quit this year because I can't see myself returning to this. And he looked at me as if I were crazy and said, 'but you will be top-10 again soon.' I looked at him and thought, 'this guy has lost it.' He cares a lot about me.'"

Badosa added:

"When you've played tennis, you pick up on these things. He's someone who empathizes a lot. He has been there in almost all my bad moments and has been a great support for me."

Paula Badosa fell short of outpacing Aryna Sabalenka in the third round after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-1 defeat

