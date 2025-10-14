PICTURE: Rafael Nadal shares first glimpse of newborn baby boy as he and wife Maria Francisca Perello enjoy a day out with family

Rafael Nadal recently gave tennis enthusiasts the first glimpse of his newborn baby boy. The Spaniard and his wife, Maria Francisco Perello, enjoyed a day out in Mallorca with family and he shared a snap from the outing with fans.Nadal and Perello first began dating in 2005, making their relationship public two years later. The couple have stuck together ever since, getting married in 2019. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy and in 2025, the couple gave birth to their second son.While Rafael Nadal has kept his family life relatively private over the course of his career, the Spaniard recently gave fans a glimpse into what retirement looks like for him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 39-year-old shared a snap from a family outing, writing,“Family time in Mallorca.”When Rafael Nadal extended his gratitude to his family during his retirement speechNadal at the 2024 Davis Cup Final (Image Source: Getty)Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players the game of tennis has ever seen. The 39-year-old’s career on the courts lasted a little more than two decades and saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles. He also won a whopping 36 Masters titles and two Olympic gold medals.In 2024, Nadal retired from tennis, playing his final match during Spain's Davis Cup encounter against Netherlands. After this match, the Spaniard thanked his family for their support during his career, saying,“The titles, the numbers are there, so people probably know that, but the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person, from a small village in Mallorca. I had the luck that I had my uncle that was a tennis coach in my village when I was a very, very small kid, and a great family that supports me in every moment.”“I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved (even) more than what I had dreamed. My family, my team, my friends. I am a person who believes in continuity, I believe in keeping the people you love and who make your life better. I have kept my family close. Without you this would not have been possible,” he went on to add.Since retiring, Rafael Nadal has continued to stay involved in the sporting world with the tennis academy he has set up in Mallorca.