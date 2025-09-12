PICTURE: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off ripped physique in striking monochrome selfie

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared his swole physique during an impromptu workout session. The American has travelled to Japan to be a part of his business endeavours.

Ohanian is an American entrepreneur best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005. The social media platform, often referred to as "the front page of the internet," was sold to Conde Nast just one year later for approximately $10-20 million.

The 42-year-old is an active personality on social media. Apart from promoting his businesses, he also shares his opinion on various issues around the globe.

"No clue what time it is right now," Alexis Ohanian said

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares an update - Image Source: @alexisohanian Instagram

Ohanian got married to Serena Williams in 2017, and they have two daughters together. He currently runs his own venture capital firm and has an estimated net worth of $150 million.

The American also recently founded an all-women's track and field event called Athlos in 2024. The competition offers the largest prize money in track and field history, with winners earning $60,000 per event.

Ohanian created Athlos to elevate women's athletics and provide better financial opportunities for female track stars. The event promises to treat athletes like the elite performers they are.

Here's what he said about his vision with Athlos:

“Look, I am an old-school business guy. The only way you build a – I think Reddit’s a 40 billion-dollar company now – the only way you do that is if you generally do the thing you say you’re going to do," Alexis Ohanian said

"So it was really important we paid our athletes within three business days, and that’s something we’re going to continue to stick to. They deserve it. That’s sort of the bare minimum, right? You won’t catch me out here championing for these athletes, 10 toes down, and then not delivering,” he added

"It was a lot easier of an experience with Ro" - Serena Williams attributes her 14kg weight loss journey to the health company backed by Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022. The American was last seen in action at the US Open, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The tennis legend has stunned onlookers after losing 14 kgs in the last few months. She spoke about her weight loss journey in detail and credited the telehealth company, Ro, for its assistance.

"I am a very good use case of how you can do everything—eat healthy, work out to the point of even playing a professional sport and getting to the finals of Wimbledon and U.S. Opens—and still not be able to lose weight,” Serena Williams said

“It was a lot easier of an experience with Ro. Doctors were able to answer my questions, no matter how silly or crazy. My joints are a lot better. I am running farther than I ever have. I just had my checkup, and the doctor said everything—including my blood sugar levels—looked great," She added

Williams also revealed that using GLP-1 medication, which is a weight loss drug, isn't a shortcut. It was just another tool to support her health journey.

"Being on a GLP-1 definitely doesn’t take away from who I am as a professional athlete. In fact, I am enjoying sports now more than ever. And my body feels good doing it. I would never take a shortcut to living a healthy life. It's really about using the tools available to you to support your health. That’s why it’s so important to be transparent with my story,” Serena Williams concluded

Williams and Ohanian enjoyed quality time with their two young daughters in Florida last month. They were spotted growing fresh food on their farm with 7-year-old Olympia and 19-month-old Adira.

