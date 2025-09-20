PICTURES: Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia turns up the glamor on red carpet, joins Boris Becker & his pregnant wife Lilian at BILD 100 gala

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:27 GMT
Credit: GETTY
Credit: GETTY

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, and tennis legend Boris Becker were part of the prestigious BILD 100 Gala in Berlin, Germany, where some of the biggest names in politics, sports and entertainment made their way on the red carpet this week.

Becker attended the event alongside his pregnant wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. Becker opted for a sharp pinstripe suit paired with a red tie, while his companion stunned in a strapless dark gown.

"A nice evening at BILD100 - with familiar faces, good conversations and leaders from politics, sports and showbiz," Becker said.

In one photo, the couple posed with Markus Söder, who is a German politician from Bavaria, Germany, serving as Minister-President of Bavaria since 2018.

Becker's Instagram post also included photos with other dignitaries, like Johannes B. Kerner and other big names.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, who is a model and actress, also posted photos regarding her appearance on the red carpet. She turned heads in a fiery red mini-dress with a chic black blazer draped over her shoulders, well complemented with strappy heels.

Sophia thanked her hairstylist and makeup artist in the caption:

"#aboutlastnight BILD100 ❤️ @bild hair by @ab_haircouture make up by @christina_vacirca."
The BILD 100 Gala is an annual event in Germany, celebrating influential figures across various industries. Becker represents the country’s legendary sporting past and Thomalla comes from the area of media, fashion, and the entertainment industry.

Boris Becker honored with Legend Award at the 2025 SPORT BILD Awards

Last month, Boris Becker, who won the Wimbledon title just at the age of 17 years, won the Legend Award at the 2025 SPORT BILD Awards in Hamburg, Germany. His fellow friend and German sports icon Jürgen Klopp presented him the award. Becker posted about the heartwarming speech by his friend while showing his gratitude for the honor.

"Last night I had the honour of receiving the Legend Award at the Sport BILD Awards – a moment of great pride and gratitude," Becker wrote on X. "The moving laudatio by Jürgen Klopp truly touched me. His words went far beyond tennis, recognising not only my career but also my journey with all its highs and lows. Coming from someone I deeply admire, this means the world to me.
"Thank you @SPORTBILD for this honour, thank you Jürgen for your friendship and moving words – and thank you to everyone who continues to walk this path with me. 🙏❤️"

Becker is a six-time Grand Slam champion, including three Wimbledon titles. The only major title he couldn't win was the French Open, where he made it to the semifinals on three occasions.

