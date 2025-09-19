PICTURES: Ana Ivanovic turns up the glamour with stylish photodump as she refuses to let go of a perfect summer

Ana Ivanovic doesn't want the summer to be over with just yet. She wants more of it after she went through her gallery and found some incredible memories she created over the last few months.On Thursday, Ivanovic dropped photos from her recent summer getaways, capturing coastal vibes and scenic getaways. The former Serbian tennis star went to Mallorca, Spain, this summer and most of her photos were from that trip. Be it a stylish blue outfit under the night sky or the colorful one-sided strap top, Ivanovic refused to let go of a perfect summer.&quot;The summer I don’t want to be over yet ☀️🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in August, Ivanovic shared multiple photos from Deia, Mallorca, where she captured herself near open waters as she soaked under the sun. She captioned the post:&quot;Day in Deià 🩵&quot;Ana Ivanovic is a mother to three children, and she shares them with former Manchester United and Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger. The couple has reportedly split up.Ana Ivanovic's separation from Bastian Schweinsteiger receives official confirmationThis summer also saw Ana Ivanovic parting ways with her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, after nine years of marriage. Prior to the confirmation, there were rumors suggesting they had been separated for some months, with Ivanović relocating to Belgrade with their children.In July, Ivanovic's camp officially confirmed the development to the prominent German publication BILD. Because of 'irreconcilable differences' between the two, the decision was made with Ivanovic's representative, Christian Schertz, saying:&quot;The fans understand and let them have their own space.&quot;Ana Ivanovic and Bastian began dating in 2014, and after two years, in 2016, they got married in Venice, Italy. After the Serbian, who won Roland Garros in 2008, retired from tennis due to consistent injuries at the age of 29, she welcomed three sons with Bastian. They welcomed Luca (born in March 2018), Leon (August 2019) and Teo (May 2023).During their relationship, the family was always on the move, having lived between places like Chicago, Munich, Mallorca, and Belgrade, depending on their professional commitments. The last time they made a public appearance together was at the 2024 Laver Cup. They also shared a Christmas photo with the family. After that, there were no updates of seeing them together.After the separation, Ivanović has been sharing peaceful family moments, recently posting about a beach trip with her three sons.