PICTURES: Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker shares rare glimpse of their fun night out with family at concert in Florida

Andy Roddick and his wife, Brooklyn Decker, recently gave fans a rare glimpse into their life. The duo stepped out of the house to enjoy a concert in Florida with their family, and Decker shared snaps of their outing with fans.

Roddick and Decker are undoubtedly a power couple of the tennis world. The duo first began dating in 2007. They enjoyed a whirlwind romance, getting engaged in 2008 and married in 2009. They have since welcomed two kids, a son named Hank in 2015, and their daughter Stevie in 2017.

Over the years, Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have kept their relationship relatively private. However, Decker recently took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the couple’s fun night out with family as they enjoyed a concert in Florida.

Via @brooklyndecker on Instagram

While Roddick and Decker rarely make public appearances together, fans caught a glimpse of the duo earlier this year as they enjoyed some tennis action at the Wimbledon Championships.

When Andy Roddick hailed Brooklyn Decker as the ‘best mother on earth’

Decker and Roddick at a BOA event (Image Source: Getty)

In 2017, five years after his retirement, Andy Roddick was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame alongside Kim Clijsters, Monique Kalkman, Steve Flink, and Vic Braden. During his acceptance speech at the event, the tennis star hailed his wife as the ‘best mother on earth,’ saying,

“Brook, I don’t know how you juggle it all. I see it every day and it still doesn’t make any sense to me. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”

Over the course of their relationship, both Roddick and Decker have been incredibly supportive of one another. In an interview with the CBS Morning Show, the actress and model revealed that Roddick has helped her deal with body image issues, saying,

“You know, from a very young age I started modeling and that can sort of distort your idea of what the perfect body or what healthy looks like. And being with an athlete, it's really incredible because athletes admire bodies for their capabilities, how strong they are, how they persevere and it's not at all about looks. And so being with an athlete just reminds me that it's about being healthy and it's about being your best strongest self.”

On the tennis courts, Andy Roddick has undoubtedly been one of the best men's singles tennis players the sport has seen. Despite often being outshone by Roger Federer, Roddick won several big events, including the 2003 US Open as well as five ATP Masters 1000 events.

