PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka fondly looks back on 'best day' with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in New York amid her Cincinnati Open campaign

Before her quarterfinal clash in Cincinnati, Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, took a trip to New York City, where they spent a memorable day filled with lots of activities. On Wednesday, August 13, Sabalenka offered a glimpse into her personal life, sharing moments from a leisurely day out in New York City with her boyfriend. In an Instagram post, Sabalenka captioned the outing:&quot;A bts look of the best day filled with my favorite food, shops, and people in the big apple 🍎🏙️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one photo, Aryna Sabalenka can be seen posing in a screaming reaction in the background of several luxurious handbags on the shelf. Sabalenka and Frangulis can be seen posing for a fan in another photo. The couple is seen enjoying a relaxed meal at a stylish restaurant with friends. Sabalenka also tries out a burger at a New York restaurant.Aryna Sabalenka raves about boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' presence on tourAryna Sabalenka, who has been dating superfood brand Oakberry CEO Georgios Frangulis since early 2024, is grateful for his presence on her tennis tour. During an interview in July with US Weekly, Sabalenka said:&quot;His support means so much to me. Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to work out together, makes life on the road feel more like home.&quot;Sabalenka reflected on the challenges of the past year, which saw her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov allegedly committing suicide, due to which she withdrew from participation in Wimbledon. Sabalenka credited Frangulis for helping her stay positive and enjoy life beyond tennis.“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Aryna Sabalenka told PEOPLE.“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side,” she added.Frangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur and founder of the superfood brand Oakberry. During the summer, Frangulis was spotted accompanying Aryna Sabalenka on various tours this season.For the current Cincinnati Masters campaign, Sabalenka will face Elina Rybakina on Thursday, August 14. Rybakina defeated Madison Keys in the prior round, while Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.