PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka fondly looks back on 'best day' with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in New York amid her Cincinnati Open campaign

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:04 GMT
Street Style - September 2024 - New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenks fondly looks back on 'best day' with boyfriend Georgios in New York amid her Cincinnati Open campaign - Source: Getty

Before her quarterfinal clash in Cincinnati, Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, took a trip to New York City, where they spent a memorable day filled with lots of activities. On Wednesday, August 13, Sabalenka offered a glimpse into her personal life, sharing moments from a leisurely day out in New York City with her boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Sabalenka captioned the outing:

"A bts look of the best day filled with my favorite food, shops, and people in the big apple 🍎🏙️"
In one photo, Aryna Sabalenka can be seen posing in a screaming reaction in the background of several luxurious handbags on the shelf. Sabalenka and Frangulis can be seen posing for a fan in another photo. The couple is seen enjoying a relaxed meal at a stylish restaurant with friends. Sabalenka also tries out a burger at a New York restaurant.

Aryna Sabalenka raves about boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' presence on tour

Aryna Sabalenka, who has been dating superfood brand Oakberry CEO Georgios Frangulis since early 2024, is grateful for his presence on her tennis tour. During an interview in July with US Weekly, Sabalenka said:

"His support means so much to me. Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to work out together, makes life on the road feel more like home."

Sabalenka reflected on the challenges of the past year, which saw her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov allegedly committing suicide, due to which she withdrew from participation in Wimbledon. Sabalenka credited Frangulis for helping her stay positive and enjoy life beyond tennis.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Aryna Sabalenka told PEOPLE.
“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side,” she added.
Frangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur and founder of the superfood brand Oakberry. During the summer, Frangulis was spotted accompanying Aryna Sabalenka on various tours this season.

For the current Cincinnati Masters campaign, Sabalenka will face Elina Rybakina on Thursday, August 14. Rybakina defeated Madison Keys in the prior round, while Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

