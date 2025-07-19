PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka rocks stylish beachwear as she enjoys 'much-deserved' trip with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis ahead of US Open series

The grasscourt season ended for Aryna Sabalenka following her semifinal exit in the Wimbledon Championship. The Belarusian was defeated by Amanda Anisimova, resulting in another close chapter at the All England Club for the World No. 1.To get over Wimbledon heartbreak and stay fresh for the US Open Series, Sabalenka has decided to take some time off the tennis court and go on a vacation with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.On Friday, July 18, she posted multiple photos from her tropical getaway in what appears to be a well-earned escape to the Mediterranean. She seems to be enjoying herself along with her friends. Sabalenka posted one photo in a bikini while on a yacht. In another photo, she was captured partying with her friends on the boat.&quot;You know where to find me 😏🛥️,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrangulis also posted an Instagram story, revealing how they spent their night. Sabalenka wore a sleek blush-pink mini dress and was captured posing alongside Frangulis, the founder of Oakberry Açaí Bowls. The pair were standing by a vintage Fiat.Sabalenka paired her look with a small white Hermes bag and Mary Jane flats, while Frangulis sported a stylish blue short-sleeve button-down with black pants and pastel sneakers.Under the comments section of Sabalenka's post, Tamara, a verified friend of the couple, wrote:&quot;Well deserved break @arynasabalenka @georgiosfrangulis ❤️&quot;To which Frangulis replied with a blue heart:&quot;much deserved 💙🇬🇷&quot;Frangulis' Instagram story and Sabalenka's post's comment sectionSabalenka will now look to forget her Wimbledon heartbreak and prepare for the North American hard-court swing.Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rechargeThe ongoing vacation is Aryna Sabalenka's way to get over Wimbledon heartbreak. After all, she couldn't make it to the final despite reaching the semifinal the last three times she was in London.In the latest news, Sabalenka has decided to withdraw from the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in Montreal, scheduled for July 27 - August 7, citing fatigue.“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” she said in a statement via Tennis.com.This means Aryna Sabalenka's current tropical vacation with her boyfriend will last longer. After the much-deserved break, she is expected to return for Cincinnati and the US Open.