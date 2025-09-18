PICTURES: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev & others suit up to join Andre Agassi & Yannick Noah in iconic Laver Cup photoshoot

The countdown for the 2025 Laver Cup has begun and the tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and others have arrived in the Bay Area to participate in the eighth edition at Chase Center. This will be the first time the US West Coast has turned hosts for the Team World vs Team Europe competition.Before the first match of the tournament begins on Friday, players have posed for customary photos, suiting up in sleek, tailored ensembles. On Wednesday, Laver Cup's official Instagram page posted photos, capturing Alcaraz in his new blonde look and Fritz getting help from his teammate Reilly Opelka to wear his tie.While Team World, captained by tennis legend Andre Agassi, opted for an outdoor photoshoot, Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, posed inside a room. Other photos included players getting groomed with the help of makeup assistants for the photoshoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Fritz's Team World roster updatesSome of the major misses in the Team World roster were Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, who have withdrawn from the tournament due to injuries. They were replaced by Alex Michelsen &amp; Reilly Opelka.Moreover, Frances Tiafoe, who was also initially named to the squad, has been replaced by World No. 8 Alex de Minaur. Jenson Brooksby has been announced as an alternate. Here's the final Team World roster for the 2025 Laver Cup:Taylor FritzAlex de MinaurFrancisco CerúndoloAlex MichelsenJoão FonsecaReilly OpelkaTeam World Captain: Andre AgassiTeam World Vice-Captain: Patrick RafterCarlos Alcaraz's Team Europe roster updatesCarlos Alcaraz, who won the Roland Garros and the 2025 US Open, will headline the roster comprising several big names, looking to take down Team World in the 2025 Laver Cup. Here's the final Team World roster for the 2025 Laver Cup:Carlos AlcarazAlexander ZverevHolger RuneCasper RuudJakub MenšíkFlavio CobolliTeam Europe Captain: Yannick NoahEurope Vice-Captain: Tim HenmanFrom Friday to Sunday, a total of 12 matches will be played if the tournament goes to the distance. On Friday, three singles matches and one doubles match will be played. The same schedule will run on Saturday and Sunday as well.Each match on Friday will weigh one point, while each match on Saturday and Sunday will weigh two and three points, respectively. The first team to reach 13 points will win the tournament. If after 12 matches the score is tied (12-12), a final overtime doubles match will be played.