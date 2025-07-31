PICTURES: Carlos Alcaraz turns up the style in striking looks for lifestyle magazine photoshoot

Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is also making waves off the field. He featured on the latest cover of HTSI (How To Spend It), Financial Times' style and culture magazine.In the image, Alcaraz is front and center, wrapped in a commanding autumn overcoat. The cover is titled &quot;Carlos Alcaraz Is Holding Court,&quot; a nod to his tennis achievements despite being just 22 years old. The tagline of the cover goes like this:&quot;The compulsive tennis of the Spanish superstar.&quot;The magazine also includes photos of his younger self from the tennis court. In one black and white photo, he can be seen in a black suit ane a tie.Alcaraz, who turned professional in 2018, has taken the tennis world by storm. Apart from the Australian Open, he has won every Grand Slam title. He has won the French Open and Wimbledon twice and won the US Open once. He also won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.After Wimbledon heartbreak, Carlos Alcaraz turns his eyes to US OpenCarlos Alcaraz faced his rival, Jannik Sinner, in the Wimbledon men's singles final. The Spaniard, who won a five-set thriller at Roland Garros, was outclassed by Sinner in four sets to at the All England Club. After losing to World No. 1 on Centre Court, 4‑6, 6‑4, 6‑4, 6‑4, Alcaraz made his feelings known about coming up short in the final.&quot;It's always a bad feeling, losing matches,&quot; Alcaraz said. &quot;It's a little bit even worse when you lose in a final. I just want to keep the good moments and try to forget the bad moments. I just want to think, 'OK, I just played a final in a Grand Slam, and try to forget that I lost it.&quot;Looking ahead, Alcaraz is preparing for the North American hard-court swing. Like several top players, including Novak Djokovic and Sinner, he skipped the Canada Masters, citing injury management and schedule overload.Alcaraz plans to travel to Cincinnati for the Masters 1000 tournament from August 7-18 before targeting success at the US Open, which will run from August 24 to September 7.