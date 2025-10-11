  • home icon
  PICTURES: Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee serve couple goals with stunning sunset shots from romantic Italy getaway

PICTURES: Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee serve couple goals with stunning sunset shots from romantic Italy getaway

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 05:46 GMT
2024 Australian Open: Previews - Source: Getty
Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee serve couple goals with stunning sunset shots from romantic Italy getaway - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, are in the middle of their romantic getaway in Italy. Wozniacki, who is struggling with rheumatoid arthritis, hasn't played professional tennis in a while.

On Friday, Wozniacki shared a series of breathtaking sunset photos from their trip. Wozniacki shared two photos, one of herself and the other with her husband. She was wearing a stunning, vibrant dress against the backdrop of an ocean in which a vessel can be seen in the distance. In the other photo, the couple was snapped at the dockyard. Lee was wearing a white shirt over gray formals.

"Chasing sunsets is one of my favorite pastimes! 😎🌅" she wrote in the caption.
Just a week ago, Wozniacki shared a serene evening shot near the ocean in what appears to be a date night at a seafacing restaurant. She wrote in the caption:

"We clean up pretty well 😎"

Wozniacki's husband, Lee, is a former NBA All-Star. Italy is the place where they tied the knot on June 16, 2019. He played for teams such as the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs. The two-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

The couple started dating in 2016 before getting engaged the following year in November 2017 during a private dinner cruise in Bora Bora.

Caroline Wozniacki welcomes baby No. 3 with David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis following the 2020 Australian Open. She welcomed daughter Olivia (born June 11, 2021), son James (born October 24, 2022). However, she returned to tennis in 2023 and last played in the 2024 US Open, where she reached the fourth round. She skipped the 2025 Australian Open and subsequent tournament due to recurring injuries.

Then, in April, she announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with David Lee soon. She wrote:

“Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼.”

She welcomed their third child, another son, Max, on July 26, 2025. She shared a photograph of the siblings and announced the arrival with a post on Instagram:

"Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025!. Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldn't be happier! ❤️✨."

It's unclear when Caroline Wozniacki will return to the court now that she is a mother of a newborn.

Edited by Krutik Jain
