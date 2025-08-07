PICTURES: Chris Evert puts 'safety first' as she enjoys biking adventure with her niece during family outing to the beach

Tennis legend Chris Evert is embracing the summer with style, smiles and safety. On Wednesday, she went on a beach adventure with her niece, Tatum Shane, whom she also once referred to as &quot;the daughter I never had.&quot;Evert shared a heartwarming selfie with Tatum. Both were in matching black outfits with sunglasses on. Evert is sporting a bright yellow helmet while holding a beach cruiser bicycle.&quot;Safety first… even on the beach cruiser. Love being out East with my family 🚴🌊♥️&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo seems to have been taken near a coastal bike path on the East Coast. The tennis legend continues to inspire many, even at the age of 70 years old after a challenging couple of years battling ovarian cancer. Ever since, Evert has been a promoter of proactive health screening and embracing life fully.&quot;It does change you when you have a battle like this and I do think about whether my cancer will come back from time to time, but what I think about more is that I need to live every darn day to the fullest,&quot; Evert said. &quot;You know, I’d better start doing only things that I want to do and only things that make me happy. That’s the way I think now.&quot;When you have lived through an experience like this, you appreciate that every day is precious. You just don’t know what’s around the corner and the reality is you have no control over it. So live every moment. This feels like a second chance for me, no doubt about it.&quot;Chris Evert was diagnosed with the same cancer twice, but currently she's in remission. Engaging in health-conscious activities like cycling has now become part of her routine.What's the relationship between Chris Evert and Tatum Shane?Chris Evert shares three children with Olympic skier Andy Mill. All three of them are sons, namely Alexander James Mill (born in 1991), Nicholas Joseph Mill (1994), and Colton &quot;Colt&quot; Jack Mill (1996).Evert never had a daughter, but she found something of that nature in her niece, Tatum Shane. Tatum is the daughter of Chris’s younger sister, Clare Evert-Shane. Clare and her husband, Steven Shane, have another daughter, Remi.Chris Evert has shared several family snapshots featuring Tatum and her sister, Remi. In a heartwarming post, she affectionately referred to them as the &quot;Shane girls.&quot;At the 2019 WTA Mother Award ceremony, Evert was joined on stage by her niece Tatum, along with other family members. Moreover, in 2019, Evert referred to Tatum as &quot;the daughter I never had...❤️.&quot;Tatum Shane previously worked as Evert’s social media manager (Instagram, X, and Facebook) between June 2020 and May 2021. She helped coordinate partnerships, including the Tennis Bracelet - CE Collection with Monica Rich Kosann.