PICTURES: Coco Gauff turns up the style in brown bikini as she enjoys rejuvenating trip to Florida ahead of US Open series return

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:26 GMT
Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Day 2 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff turns up the style in brown bikini as she enjoys rejuvenating trip to Florida ahead of US Open series return - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, who had opted not to participate in the ongoing Citi DC Open following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, is taking time to refresh in the natural surroundings of her home state in Florida.

On Thursday, Gauff posted multiple photos across her social media platforms, sharing how she's making full use of her break. On X, she captioned her four-photo collage:

“florida girl in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️🤍”
The photos show Gauff, who is in a brown bikini, fully immersed in nature. She can be seen wandering through lush greenery, swimming in natural springs, kayaking across crystal-clear waters and zip-lining into the blue. She captioned her Instagram post, writing:

"just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨"
This Instagram carousel also featured her underwater adventures, driving, camping and enjoying nature. In the evening, under the lights near a shore, she posed wearing a white top and black pants.

Coco Gauff not part of US squad for Billie Jean King Cup

World No. 2 Coco Gauff has been left off Team USA’s roster for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen. The tournament is set to take place in September. No specific reason has been provided for her exclusion.

For the tournament, captain Lindsay Davenport has assembled a strong team, including players like Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Emma Navarro. Hailey Baptiste and Taylor Townsend are also part of the team. When the qualifiers were held in April, all of the top 10 U.S. women, including Gauff, opted out, leading to last‑minute roster adjustments.

At the moment, there is no update on when Gauff will return to the court. However, she is confirmed to be there during the exhibition “Fan Week” event at the 2025 US Open on August 21, playing alongside stars like Venus Williams and Andre Agassi.

Earlier this year, Gauff captured her second-Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic three-set final (6-7, 6-2, 6-4). She also reached the Madrid Open final, where she narrowly lost to Sabalenka. At Wimbledon, she failed to get past Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

