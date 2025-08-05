  • home icon
  • PICTURES: Emma Raducanu all smiles as she enjoys 'spontaneous' escape to New England with friends ahead of Cincinnati Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:58 GMT
Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty
The British tennis player, Emma Raducanu- Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu shared glimpses of her recent vacation to Massachusetts, New England, with her friends in her latest update. The Brit is scheduled to compete next at the Cincinnati Open, which is slated to commence on August 5 and will conclude on August 19.

Raducanu was last seen in action at the National Bank Open, where she faced a heartbreak in the third round against Amanda Anisimova. The latter dashed the Brit's hopes of lifting the Canadian Open trophy by claiming a 6-2, 6-1 win. Following this upset, the 22-year-old is gearing up for her next hard court swing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of her Cincinnati Open campaign, Raducanu recently planned a spontaneous vacation to Masachussets, New England, with her friends. She recently uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her visit to Martha's Vineyard. From smiling on the beach to showcasing the picturesque beauty of her surroundings to pictures with her friends, she shared all the glimpses of her fun moments from the vacation. The post's caption read:

also-read-trending Trending
"Ted’s on the vineyard ~ heard it here first. spontaneous 36h new england summer 💛🪻 fun time w friends in MA >> 🦞!!" wrote Emma Raducanu.
Amid the ongoing 2025 season and with the US Open fast approaching, Raducanu has made a major change in her team, as she recently began working with Rafael Nadal's ex-coach, Francisco Roige.

Emma Raducanu opened up about the biggest improvements in her game

After suffering from gruesome injuries, which have affected her tournaments in the past few years, Emma Raducanu is trying to earn her spot back on the top in the 2025 season. She recently sat for a press conference during her Citi Open campaign, where she opened up about the improvements she has noticed in her game.

Talking about the hard work she has been putting in, she said:

“I think I have just been doing a lot of work consistently, just putting a lot of tennis in. Sometimes even if you don't feel good when you're practicing because you're doing a lot of hours and you don't feel like you're really pushing, it's all kind of hours banked. I think I have done a lot of groundwork now, and I'm just trying to work on cementing the basics a lot, particular shots just work on as well from the back of the court," said Emma Raducanu.

With the US Open approaching, Emma Raducanu is paired with Carlos Alcaraz for the tournament's mixed doubles, and their team-up has also garnered a lot of media attention. However, this pairing may not come to fruitition, as the finals of the Cincinnati Open are scheduled to take place on August 18, and if any one of them progresses to the final, they might have to withdraw from the mixed doubles due to the short gap between the two matches.

