PICTURES: Eugenie Bouchard, Kim Clijsters, Angelique Kerber & others turn up the glam at Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters' welcome dinner

The 2025 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters welcome dinner was attended by several big names, such as likes of Eugenie Bouchard, Kim Clijsters, Angelique Kerber, Anett Kontaveit, Kirsten Flipkens, Barbora Strycová, Daniela Hantuchová, Alizé Cornet, and Anabel Medina Garrigues.From past champions to beloved names, all turned up for the dinner in style on the eve of the tournament, which runs from October 9 to October 12, 2025, at the Coque Arena in Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The tournament's official Instagram page shared glimpses from the dinner, including a group photo. The post was captioned:&quot;🎾✨ The Welcome Dinner for the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters kicked off last night with stunning red carpet appearances! 💃🌟 All the players, along with many sponsors, supporters, and guests, came together to celebrate and set the perfect tone for the upcoming Legends Tournament. 🥂🎉&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is the fourth edition of the Luxembourg Legends invitational. It hosts eight former WTA stars, half of them former top-10 players and the rest from the top-50 ranks.It is a four-day tournament, beginning with quarterfinals and leading into semis and the final in Kirchberg’s Coque Arena. Here are the past winners of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters (Legends Invitational):2022: Kim Clijsters2023: Anett Kontaveit2024: Kirsten FlipkensAngelique Kerber making her debut in Luxembourg LegendsAngelique Kerber speaks at a press conference ahead of the Bad Homburg Open. Angelique Kerber will take on more responsibility as the new sports director at the tennis tournament in Bad Homburg. The pregnant 37-year-old and former ambassador will form a dual leadership team with her manager, Tournament Director Thron, the organizers announced. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa (Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images) - Source: GettyFormer World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will make her debut at Luxembourg Legends. She officially retired from tennis after the 2024 Olympic Games.Kerber won the major title three times, including the Australian Open, the US Open in 2016, and Wimbledon in 2018. She has also won 14 WTA singles titles, making her one of the successful players of her generation.At the tournament, Kerber will join top ex-players like Kirsten Flipkens (defending champion), Anett Kontaveit, Kim Clijsters, Eugenie Bouchard, Alizé Cornet, Barbora Strýcová and Anabel Medina Garrigues. The eight-player field will compete for €110,000 total purse. €50,000 will go to the champion.