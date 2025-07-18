Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayna Broomfield, recently wore a trendy outfit in a shoot with Sephora's make-up artist, Patrick TA, one of the co-founders of Sephora. However, he has recently launched another brand, Patrick TA Beauty.
Tiafoe was last seen in action at Wimbledon, which did not pan out as expected. The American fell short of progressing further than the second round, losing to Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. Following the loss, Tiafoe is gearing up for his upcoming events of the 2025 season.
While the player is busy honing his skills for future events, his girlfriend, Broomfield, is busy with her endeavors. She has made a name for herself in social media as one of the top influencers and is frequently seen collaborating with high-end brands, including Sephora. Broomfield was seen shooting for Sephora's exclusive makeup artist and co-founder, Patrick TA.
Broomfield shared a few glimpses of shooting for the new brand on a yacht, where she donned an ochre-colored one-piece. From her posing with Patrick to showcasing the brand's products, she showcased pictures of everything from the shoot. The post's caption read:
"Bronzed and glowing with @patrickta @patricktabeauty."
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend recently cheered Sloane Stephens for making history by becoming the first tennis player to win the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian honor.
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, reacted to the American becoming a brand ambassador of Lululemon
Earlier this year, in January, Frances Tiafoe announced that he had parted ways with Nike to start his journey as a brand ambassador for Canadian brand Lululemon. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, adorably supported his decision and penned a short yet supportive note on social media.
In an interview with Forbes, Tiafoe confirmed his association with Lululemon, saying:
"I’m really excited to wear Lululemon on the court. I got to give a lot of input into my look which feels very me and shows off my style. Working with a brand that’s newer in the tennis world is really cool because they care about both performance and style."
Shortly after this, Broomfield shared a picture of the brand's store display, where Tiafoe was seen in a pink-colored Lululemon kit. Approving of the style and supporting her boyfriend in his new endeavor, she wrote in her Instagram story:
"Proud of you @bigfoe1998."
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is associated with multiple brands, including INNBeauty, Bondi Sands, Wilson, and Athleta.